S'pore YouTuber rates 16 different Hokkien Mee & develops nifty spreadsheet

If you like eating Hokkien Mee, you might want to check out YouTuber Alderic Teo.

The content creator spent three months trying out Hokkien Mee from popular stalls and ranked them.

He even has a spreadsheet detailing what he enjoyed and didn't enjoy about each dish, as well as the corresponding rating tier (1, 2, or 3).

Here are his top three, as well as his thoughts on them:

Swee Guan's version also has the honour of having the most authentic Hokkien Mee taste in Alderic's books.

If wet Hokkien Mee isn't your thing, Teo highlighted Hainan Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee at Beach Road for offering the best dry Hokkien Mee.

The dry version offered by Simon Road Hokkien Mee in Kovan also received a special mention.

In total, Teo's spreadsheet contains reviews for 16 Hokkien Mee stalls.

If you would like to watch his reviews for each stall (or enjoy some pretty intense food porn), you can do so on his YouTube channel.

There, he chronicles his quests to find the best versions of other popular dishes like Hainanese Chicken Rice and fried chicken.

Top image: @Alderic./YouTube