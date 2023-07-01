3 S’poreans in transnational scam syndicate arrested in M’sia, 2 extradited & charged in S’pore

After a multi-agency operation on Jun. 26, 2023, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) struck a blow to a transnational scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans by foiling their money laundering operation in Malaysia.

Joint operation in Malaysia

SPF and RMP worked together on shared information they received from reported scam cases in Singapore since April 2023, according to a news release by SPF.

Following a joint investigation, officers identified a money laundering syndicate in Johor, Malaysia.

The officers from SPF’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), RMP’s Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and Johor CCID conducted a raid at an apartment complex in Johor on Jun. 26.

Three S'porean men arrested

They arrested three Singaporean men aged 26 to 40 for their suspected involvement in managing cross-border money transfers.

The police believe they are responsible for laundering the scam proceeds linked to more than 50 police reports of Investment Scams, Job Scams, E-Commerce Scams, and Government Official Impersonation Scams reported in Singapore involving losses amounting to more than S$2.9 million.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the three Singaporeans allegedly procured Singapore bank accounts through platforms such as Telegram and Facebook to launder the syndicate’s scam proceeds.

Two charged in court

Two men were extradited to Singapore on Jun. 30, 2023, and were charged in court on Jul. 1, 2023.

According to court documents, Shawn Christopher Lim Sze Yung, 34, faces a charge of assisting another to retain benefits under the Corruption, DrugTrafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

If found guilty as charged, Lim faces a fine not exceeding S$500,000, a jail term not exceeding 10 years or both.

Muhammad Shabir Arif Shah, 26, is charged with cheating in conspiracy with others by deceiving a bank into believing a bank account was for personal use.

Shabir also faces another charge under the Computer Misuse Act for abetting unauthorised bank transfers.

The penalty for cheating in conspiracy is a jail term not exceeding three years, a fine, or both.

Under the Computer Misuse Act, anyone who causes a computer to perform unauthorised functions can face a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding two years, or both.

Third man facing investigations in M'sia

The RMP is holding the third man for investigations of offences he allegedly committed in Malaysia.

Deputy Director CAD, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Shee Tek Tze said,

“Scammers need bank accounts from money mules to launder and move the scam proceeds out of Singapore in order to avoid detection and confiscation by the police. They are constantly looking to procure more bank accounts to facilitate their money laundering activities. Members of the public are advised to ignore offers of quick monetary gains, including those on chat platforms such as Telegram or Facebook, in return for the use of your bank accounts”.

Shee added that SPF "would like to express our appreciation to the Director of Bukit Aman CCID, Commissioner Dato Sri Ramli Bin Mohamed Yoosuf, as well as Johor Police Chief, Commissioner Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and their officers, for the strong support and commitment to tackling the transnational scam syndicates which target our citizens”.

The police advise members of the public to call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg to seek scam-related advice.

Top image via Singapore Police Force