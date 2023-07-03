SM & JYP Entertainment respond to dating allegations between SNSD's Yoona & 2PM's Junho

SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment have confirmed that Yoona from Girls' Generation (a.k.a SNSD) and Junho from 2PM are not in a relationship.

Yoona's agency, SM Entertainment, said in a statement to Newsen that she and Junho are merely close friends and were not dating.

JYP Entertainment similarly stated that the dating rumours were "groundless" after confirming with Junho, according to Ten Asia.

Media report on alleged relationship

Their responses come after a South Korean digital media outlet, PROOF, claimed that the duo had been dating even before they began filming together in JTBC's romantic-comedy show "King the Land".

The "exclusive" report also cited an industry insider claiming that Yoona and Junho, both 33, apparently took on the filming job together as they were already in a relationship.

In the drama series, both of them star as the main leads and have been praised for their chemistry.

lim yoona and lee junho in king the land (2023)pic.twitter.com/w9lBJUmSHA — ♪ (@damibeen) June 28, 2023

The duo also worked together for two consecutive years as emcees for MBC's "Gayo Daejejeon" since 2021.

K-pop veterans

In the 2007 and 2008, Yoona and Junho debuted in South Korea's entertainment industry as members of popular K-pop groups Girls' Generation and 2PM respectively.

JUNHO AND YOONA THROUGH THE YEARS. pic.twitter.com/hCd6NDUBDF — jill질. (@midorawr) July 3, 2023

Yoona's successful music and acting careers have secured her various television advertisement deals, while Junho himself is also a songwriter, dancer and composer.

Top image via Instgram/@yoona__lim & @le2jh