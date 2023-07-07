Sneak peek of Siglap, Marine Terrace, Tanjong Katong TEL4 stations, opening in 2024

Work on Stage 4 of the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL4) is underway.

The Land Transport Authority gave a sneak peek of the station interiors on Jul. 7.

TEL4 comprises seven stations: Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap, and Bayshore.

Here are the photos of the stations that are currently being constructed:

TEL4 is expected to open for passenger service in 2024.

The Thomson-East Coast Line

When completed fully in 2025, the Thomson-East Coast Line will span 43km long and consist of 32 stations -- eight of which will be interchange stations with other MRT lines.

It stretches from Woodlands in the north to Marina Bay in the south before turning east to serve locales like Tanjong Rhu, Marine Terrace, Katong, and Bedok South.

Four stations along the TEL – Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Bayshore and Sungei Bedok – will feature Singapore’s first underground bicycle parking facilities so commuters can conveniently cycle to and from the stations to their homes.

The Land Transport Authority estimates that the line will bring convenience to about 1 million commuters daily, and relieve crowding on the East-West and North-South Lines.

All images: LTA