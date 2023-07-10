Back

2 dead, 3 injured: Tour bus from S'pore collides with car along M'sia North-South Expressway

15 passengers were taken to the hospital

Paul Rin | July 10, 2023, 12:37 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a tour bus from Singapore collided with a car in Malaysia along the North-South Expressway heading up north on Jul. 10.

Those who were killed were the bus driver and an Indonesian woman passenger, while the two people, a man and a woman, who were in the car escaped unhurt.

A La Holidays coach and a Proton Wira were involved in the accident.

The bus had departed from Singapore and was bound for Kuala Lumpur, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said in a Facebook post that the accident took place around 5am on Monday.

"An accident occurred at about 5am involving a tour bus from Singapore heading towards Kuala Lumpur and a Proton Wira, the cause of the accident is still under investigation," Nilai Fire and Rescue Services Department Operations officer, Shahrudin Mohd Din said.

He said there were 22 victims involved in the accident.

The coach was carrying 20 people.

A total of 15 other passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital for medical treatment before they could be identified.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the accident caused a 14km-long traffic jam.

All photos via Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Facebook

2 taken to hospital after PAB catches fire in Sembawang flat, 80 residents evacuated

The incident happened at about 1:40am on Sunday (Jul. 9).

July 10, 2023, 11:22 AM

Man finds dead civet on S'pore road, buries it so it wouldn’t be 'discarded like trash'

He buried it at a nearby forest.

July 10, 2023, 11:16 AM

PM Lee pays tribute to late economist Lim Chong Yah, who tutored him in A-level economics

The prime minister also recalled Lim's contributions as Chairman of the National Wage Council.

July 09, 2023, 09:00 PM

Paradigm Mall JB offering RM50 (S$14.45) vouchers for any traveller who shows passport at concierge

All you have to do is show your passport and sign up for the "WCT Buddy" app.

July 09, 2023, 06:24 PM

Tributes pour in for late Law Society President Adrian Tan, accomplished lawyer & witty writer

Several Singaporeans also paid tribute to the impact of his books on their lives.

July 09, 2023, 04:28 PM

Kit Chan to perform 'Home', 1998 S'pore National Day song, at free concert on Aug. 5, 2023

Nostalgia.

July 09, 2023, 03:38 PM

Confused horse spotted trotting along cars on BKE, escorted to safety by LTA officer

Like a fish out of water.

July 09, 2023, 03:21 PM

Man, 43, on trial for murdering daughter, 5, after months of confining her naked in toilet with son, 4

The man disposed of items linked to the girl's death, and told police she hit her head on a slide.

July 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore bus services to JB now available on Grab & Shopee ranging from S$3 to S$11

More options for weekend getaways.

July 09, 2023, 01:02 PM

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook to be in S'pore on Jul. 13 for Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up

That smoulder.

July 09, 2023, 11:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.