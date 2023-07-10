2 dead, 3 injured: Tour bus from S'pore collides with car along M'sia North-South Expressway

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after a tour bus from Singapore collided with a car in Malaysia along the North-South Expressway heading up north on Jul. 10.

Those who were killed were the bus driver and an Indonesian woman passenger, while the two people, a man and a woman, who were in the car escaped unhurt.

A La Holidays coach and a Proton Wira were involved in the accident.

The bus had departed from Singapore and was bound for Kuala Lumpur, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said in a Facebook post that the accident took place around 5am on Monday.

"An accident occurred at about 5am involving a tour bus from Singapore heading towards Kuala Lumpur and a Proton Wira, the cause of the accident is still under investigation," Nilai Fire and Rescue Services Department Operations officer, Shahrudin Mohd Din said.

He said there were 22 victims involved in the accident.

The coach was carrying 20 people.

A total of 15 other passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital for medical treatment before they could be identified.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the accident caused a 14km-long traffic jam.

All photos via Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Facebook