S'pore passport world’s most powerful again

Singapore has the world's most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index on July 18, 2023.

The Singapore passport allows visa-free entry to 192 out of 227 destinations.

Italy, Germany and Spain are joint-second with visa-free access to 190 destinations in this latest ranking.

Japan dropped to third, with visa-free access to 189 destinations.

Japan is ranked the same as Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden.

2022

Singapore was joint-second in 2022 with South Korea, with visa-free access to 192 destinations, while Japan was top, with 193 visa-free destinations.

2021

Singapore was first in 2021, with visa-free travel to 194 destinations, compared with Japan in second place with 193.

At the bottom of the list is Yemen (99), Pakistan (100), Syria (101), Iraq (102) and Afghanistan (103) with easy access to 27 destinations.

The list is published by London-based immigration consultancy Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index, updated quarterly, is based on data from the International Air Transport Association and includes 199 different passports.

