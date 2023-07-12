Back

S'pore construction company fined S$200,000 after worker killed by 560kg steel frame

The company failed to ensure his safety.

Paul Rin | July 12, 2023, 06:58 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Hai Leck Engineering & Construction was fined S$200,000 on Jul. 10, 2023, for failing to ensure the safety of their employees at work, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old employee.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Muniyan Murugan, a lifting supervisor working for Hai Leck Engineering & Construction, died during a workplace accident when a steel frame toppled over and struck him.

According to court documents, Murugan and three other workers had been tasked with moving heavy steel materials from their workplace to a process plant in Tuas.

This included five steel frames shaped like the letter ‘n’, each 6.47m long, 1.35m tall, and weighing approximately 560kg.

The men decided to load these steel frames upright onto a lorry bed so they could transport them in one go, using three lashing belts to keep them secure.

However, after the lorry made a right turn, one of the men noticed that a steel frame on the passenger’s side of the lorry had tilted outwards.

They stopped the lorry, and the workers discussed adjusting the tilted frame.

Murugan suggested using a forklift to support the tilted frame. They would then release the lashing belts, after which the forklift operator could bring the tilted frame back down.

The other workers agreed with Murugan’s suggestion.

Steel frame on the other side toppled over

However, while Murugan and another worker were releasing the lashing belts on the other side of the lorry, the outermost steel frame toppled over.

The other worker jumped away in time, but Murugan was struck by the falling frame, which weighed around 560kg.

Murugan died from “severe head, spinal, rib, heart, lung, and liver injuries.”

Company “failed in its duty as an employer”

Court documents stated that the company had failed to ensure the safety of its workers.

Among the safety lapses mentioned by the prosecution, they pointed out that according to Workplace Safety and Health Guidelines for Safe Loading on Vehicles, three lashing belts were inadequate to secure the five steel frames on the lorry bed.

The prosecution also mentioned that the lorry was ineffective in supporting the steel frames, given that its sideboards were only 0.3m high and each frame was 1.35m tall.

In addition, while the company had a purported requirement of using a trailer to transport materials longer than 6m, this requirement was not documented in writing nor enforced.

These failures, the prosecution said, among others, caused Murugan’s death.

Top photo from Shinmin Daily News and Google Maps

Proofer Bakery & Pizzeria at Changi City Point suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until July 25, 2023.

July 13, 2023, 10:28 AM

Soi Candy by S'pore actress Irene Ang closing on Jul. 30 due to 'crazy rental hike'

Khob khun ka :(

July 13, 2023, 10:24 AM

M'sia asking firms to submit proposals on private-public partnership for KL-SG High Speed Rail project

The project might be revived.

July 13, 2023, 10:07 AM

Top BBC presenter accused of paying youth S$51,700 for explicit photos over 3 years, fresh allegations by others surface

Accusations have spiralled into a full-blown scandal.

July 13, 2023, 02:04 AM

Male cyclist, 18, dies in accident with bus at Yishun Ave 2 & Yishun Ring Rd junction

Umbrellas and tent were seen being used to shield the body.

July 13, 2023, 01:39 AM

Scoot allegedly stops family of 8 in S'pore from checking in due to child's passport validity

In response, Scoot clarified that it does not require all passengers to be checked in together for bookings with multiple passengers.

July 12, 2023, 07:01 PM

Thailand PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat's party may be dissolved over proposal to amend monarchy law: Thai media

If found guilty, he and his party could be disqualified from politics.

July 12, 2023, 06:53 PM

Philippe Aw leaves FAS, Nazri Nasir replaces him as head coach of S'pore men's U-22 football team

Aw was also FAS' head of methodology.

July 12, 2023, 06:43 PM

Male Mercedes driver, 26, kicks car of female Mercedes driver, 46, drives forward into her & pushes her

This was after the female Mercedes driver cussed at him.

July 12, 2023, 06:21 PM

Jetstar relaunching S’pore-Okinawa direct flights in Nov. 2023

Book tickets from Jul. 12 to Jul. 16 for a promotional discount.

July 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.