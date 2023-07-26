Back

Singtel, Starhub & M1 will retire 3G services on Jul. 31, 2024

Thank you, next.

Julia Yee | July 26, 2023, 12:03 PM

M1, Singtel, and Starhub will no longer be providing 3G services — including voice, messaging, and data — with effect from Jul. 31, 2024.

The antiquated 3G service, which is "no longer widely used in Singapore", is being phased out to clear the stage for newer successors, said the three telcos.

Improved 4G and 5G

Bidding farewell to 3G will allow mobile operators to use some of the freed-up spectrum to spruce up 5G services, which offer faster speeds, higher data throughput, and enhanced security and reliability.

For Gen Zs, here's what the 3G network is.

Migrating

3G taking its leave won't break many hearts, since newer 4G and 5G networks are already many people's preferred networks.

Only a small percentage of customers, such as those on older mobile devices or SIM cards, have stayed faithful to 3G services.

The last few years have had mobile operators conducting outreach programmes to urge more customers to upgrade to 4G and 5G networks, and more proactive measures will be taken in the coming months to facilitate this migration.

A range of 4G and 5G handsets are available at different price points to encourage customers on 3G-exclusive handsets to make the move.

Some customers who are using early release 4G handsets will also need to make the move. This is because some early release 4G handsets rely on 3G networks to make voice calls.

The telcos provide a list of handsets that can be used for voice calls, messaging, and access data after 3G networks have ceased on their websites.

Those still using 3G-only SIM cards can also visit their operator’s website to find out where to upgrade their SIM cards.

You can find out more about the retirement of 3G services on your mobile operator's website:

Top images via Tenor, Shutterstock

