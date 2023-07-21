Shanmugam asks S'pore Police Force to look into racial discrimination & other 'serious' claims after officer's death

Following news of the death of 36-year-old police officer Uvaraja S/O Gopal, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam posted on his Facebook that he has asked Singapore Police Force (SPF) to "investigate the matter thoroughly".

"We will get to the bottom of it," Shanmugam emphasised. "And be accountable."

Shanmugam responded to 36-year-old police officer's death

Uvaraja had been found motionless at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6.

Prior to his death, he wrote a Facebook post detailing his unhappiness and alleged grievances in his workplace.

Shanmugam said Uvaraja died under tragic circumstances and that the cause of death is still under investigation.

He said Uvaraja's allegations of racial discrimination and "other things" he faced while working in the force were serious.

Here what Shanmugam wrote on his Facebook in response to Uvaraja's death:

"[Police officer dies under tragic circumstances] A Police Officer, Uvaraja S/O Gopal has died under tragic circumstances. The cause of death is still under investigation. He has put up a post, which amongst other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious. I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable. We have a clear policy of non discrimination. All officers are entitled to be treated fairly. SPF as an organisation is committed to that principle. We will investigate the facts. My deepest condolences to the family."

