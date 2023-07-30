'Sue me in the UK': Lee Hsien Yang claims Shanmugam & Vivian wrong to accuse him of making false Ridout Road allegations

Lee Hsien Yang has responded to Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan's announcement that they intend to sue him over false Ridout Road allegations.

Lee, who is the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, claimed that both ministers were wrong about what he said, and invited them to sue him in the UK.

What Lee Hsien Yang said

Lee wrote in a Facebook post on Jul. 23 that the two ministers have "leased state-owned mansions from the agency that one of them controls, felling trees and getting state-sponsored renovations".

This led to Lee being issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) for that post.

Lee complied with the POFMA order.

However, on Jul. 25, Lee put up another Facebook post, saying he stood by his words, despite the POFMA order.

"I stand by what I said. The POFMA notice is misleading. Read my actual post and compare what was said to what the notice claims I said," Lee said.

He also posted the same thing in the comment section of his Jul. 23 post.

What Shanmugam and Vivian said

On Jul. 27, both Vivian and Shanmugam posted on Facebook, stating that Lee accused both ministers of "acting corruptly and for personal gain by having Singapore Land Authority (“SLA”) give us preferential treatment by illegally felling trees without approval, and also having SLA pay for renovations to 26 and 31 Ridout Road. These allegations are false."

According to the Ministry of Law on government fact-checker site Factually, the identity of the tenants had no bearing on the decision on the works to be carried out on the properties.

The ministry said that most of the costs incurred for 26 and 31 Ridout Road were for works that external consultants determined were necessary.

The ministry also highlighted that Lee's post omitted information about how the works were done in accordance with Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) practice and were assessed to be necessary in the circumstances.

The ministers asked that Lee "apologise, withdraw his allegations and pay damages which [they] will donate to charity".

If not, they will sue him.

Lee disputed what Vivian and Shanmugam said

On Jul. 29, Lee claimed in a new Facebook post that his post on Jul. 23 did not "assert that Shanmugam and V Balakrishnan acted corruptly or for personal gain" regarding 26 and 31 Ridout Road.

"Shanmugam and V Balakrishnan are wrong about what I said. My post did not assert that Shanmugam and V Balakrishnan acted corruptly or for personal gain by having SLA give them preferential treatment by illegally felling trees without approval and also having SLA pay for renovations for them. My post simply stated facts that were already widely published in the Singapore and international media."

Lee then concluded his post was made in the UK.

"If K Shanmugam and V Balakrishnan believe that they have a real case, then they should sue me in the UK."

