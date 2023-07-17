Resident unhappy with workmanship of new Sengkang BTO flat after waiting 7 years to collect keys

A family of four was eagerly looking forward to moving into their new flat at Rivervale Shores in Sengkang, after successfully applying for it seven years ago.

However, upon collecting their keys in end-June, they were shocked to find numerous defects in their new Build-to-Order unit, such as dented doors, small gaps in the wall, uneven tiles and other design flaws.

Following which, a video was posted by Jess Choo to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on June 28, where she criticised the "unacceptable" condition of the flat, due to the poor workmanship and finishing that she observed.

In response, a HDB spokesperson stated that the defects highlighted were relatively minor and they have assured the homeowner that these would be fixed within two weeks.

The defects

In the video, Choo pointed out some areas of concern at the balcony, which she said was the "worst".

These included a few areas where the paint was peeling, uneven wall surfaces, the poorly designed drainage outlet, and visible gaps between floor tiles and the wall.

Choo told 8World News that she counted more than 40 gaps or "holes" in the wall, which she said ants could use as entry points to scurry into her house.

She added that there were visible scratches on some of the doors, and one of the rooms had rusty window hinges.

Choo was worried that she would be held responsible if the window fell.

She wrote: "HDB, you should send someone to check before key collection. How can I accept this?"

Applied for it seven years ago

Choo told 8World News that her family was really looking forward to moving into the four-room unit, which her eldest daughter had successfully applied for seven years ago.

Prior to the move, she and her two younger children were staying in a rental flat, while her eldest daughter was staying with a relative.

And while the family was excited to move into a larger flat of their own, they did not expect to find so many defects in their new unit.

Renovations delayed while defects are resolved

At the outset, her daughter escalated the matter to the HDB, and an inspection was conducted on July 3.

The family was told that the defects would be resolved within two weeks.

However, this has delayed their renovation plans.

Choo shared that renovations will be pushed back to October, to avoid the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar which some consider inauspicious.

Member of Parliament for Sengkang, Louis Chua Kheng Wee, noted in a Facebook post that while the residents he met were "generally satisfied with the units upon handover", some found more serious defects which have "attracted a bit more attention".

Most of the issues reported minor in nature: HDB

In response to Mothership's queries, a HDB spokesperson shared that they are aware about the resident’s feedback about defects in her BTO flat at Block 175B Sengkang East Drive.

When HDB investigated the matter, they found that some of the paint at the balcony had peeled off, and there were paint stains on the balcony floor.

"This is likely due to the recent rainy spell, occurring after the final inspection of the unit was completed by the contractor, which had resulted in the balcony paintwork being washed off by the rain before it had fully dried, and staining the balcony floor," the spokesperson explained.

HDB also said the rest of the issues reported in the flat are minor in nature, and that the contractor will rectify the defects, clean the paint stains and touch up the paintwork within two weeks.

90 per cent of reported issues rectified in 2 weeks: HDB

After key collection, homeowners can report issues in their all newly completed HDB flats to the onsite Building Services Centre for rectification, during the one-year Defects Liability Period, the spokesperson added.

The bulk of feedback pertain to minor defects on surfaces, fixtures and fittings, such as uneven wall surfaces, painting, scratches on doors or window frames, and skirting joints.

As such, they do not affect the structural integrity of the building nor compromise the functionality or liveability of the flats.

In the case of Rivervale Shores, 90 per cent of the reported issues have been rectified within 14 working days.

"We thank residents of Rivervale Shores for their feedback, and seek their continued patience as we work with the BTO contractor to rectify any defects in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.

All images from YouTube & Jess Choo on Facebook.