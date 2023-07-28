Don Don Donki opens new conveyor belt sushi restaurant in JEM

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Everyone's favourite Japanese supermarket has expanded its sushi restaurant chain, Sen Sen Sushi.

The newest outlet at JEM will be Don Don Donki's first restaurant using high-speed conveyor belt technology to serve the sushi.

Sen Sen Sushi previously already had an outlet opened in Jurong Point -- sans the conveyor belt service.

Customers can simply order via a QR code and wait as the sushi train arrives at the table at lightning speed, Shinkansen style.

Sen Sen Sushi uses Koshiibuki rice that is directly imported from Japan and milled in house to maintain freshness and consistency.

The rice is then made into sushi rice using red vinegar and Daiginjo vinegar, which bring out its flavour and aroma.

Menu

Their menu comprises an assortment of nigiri sushi, gunkan, and sushi rolls, as well as sashimi and set meals.

They will also be launching a new draft sake from Nagano, Japan called the Sou Jyunmaiginjyo Nama Gensyu.

This sake is left unpasteurised unlike other regular sake to achieve a lively, umami flavour, according to Donki.

This newest outlet also has desserts like ice cream and mille crepes, as well as side dishes like tempura and edamame.

Here's what we had during our visit there:

Special train of sushi and sashimi (S$8.90 U.P. S$14.60)

This special train set consists of California maki, sushi ebi, scallop nigiri, and salmon sashimi.

The highlight here is the sashimi, which was thick and melts in the mouth.

You can enjoy this grand opening deal from Jul. 28 to Aug. 31 2023.

Recommended oishi sushi set (S$6.80)

This set consists of salmon, shrimp, conger eel, and pickled mackerel.

We were surprised when we took our first bite as there were ginger inside each sushi.

This may be a nice surprise for some diners, but it was not our favourite.

Scallop sushi assortment (S$5.80)

We enjoyed this assortment of scallop sushi, which was sweet and buttery.

The scallop had a briny tang.

Hokkaido set (S$29.80)

This set is the most expensive set available on the menu, and comes with clam miso soup and Japanese steamed egg.

It consists of:

Bluefin tuna otoro

Bluefin tuna akami

Fresh salmon

Amberjack

Scallops

Flounder fin

Red shrimp

Salmon roe

Sea urchin

Tamagoyaki

Out of everything in this set, our favourite was the red shrimp. It was savoury and slightly sweet.

The miso soup was delicious as well, with chewy littleneck clams that gave the soybean-based soup more of an umami flavour.

Assorted tempura (S$9.80)

We chose the tempura as our side dish, and it did not disappoint. The lightly battered mushrooms was crispy yet fresh, as was the shrimp and squid tempura.

Baked sweet potato with vanilla ice cream (S$5.80)

We ended off our meal with a dessert rendition of Don Don Donki's signature baked sweet potato, which is topped with burnt caramel, crème brûlée style.

The crunchy sweet caramel adds texture to the piping hot sweet potato, which was baked to perfection.

Sen Sen Sushi @ Don Don Donki JEM

The sushi restaurant will open its door to the public from Jul. 28, 2023.

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Road, JEM #03-27/29, Singapore 608549

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photo from Khine Zin Htet