SBS Transit engineers hold wedding photoshoot at Downtown Line train depot

What a beautiful love story.

SBS Transit engineers Mark and Joey met at work, fell in love, and decided to hold their wedding photoshoot at the Downtown Line train depot.

The couple met in 2019.

Mark, a power engineer, and Joey, a permanent way engineer, first saw each other at a work meeting.

They subsequently met again at a train tunnel during work.

That was when Mark asked Joey out for dinner. It became the start of many dates to come.

Fast forward three years and the couple decide to get married, and decided to hold their photoshoot at the Gali Batu train depot.

Sweet.

Photos via SBS Transit