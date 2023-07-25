SBS Transit double deck bus turned into classroom for 20 students

A decommissioned SBS Transit double deck bus has been refurbished and shipped out to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West to be used as a classroom.

A first

The one-of-a-kind Bus Engineering Lab is a first where students get to learn essential bus engineering skills and knowledge.

The new stint of the bus as a classroom equipped for training comes at the end of the statutory lifespan of 17 years for public buses in Singapore.

Two levels

The upper deck of the bus, transformed into a sleek and modern training classroom with working tables, TV screens and power-points, can hold 20 students.

The lower deck has been remodelled to showcase the different bus components like electrical control panel, chassis frame, fuel tank and propeller shaft.

SBS Transit has also supplied three sets of training equipment for the Bus Engineering Lab.

They include a half-height electrical door system, an air-conditioning system and electronic destination signage to give students hands-on experience in diagnostics, repair and maintenance of the actual bus systems.

The Bus Engineering Lab is part of the memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 between SBS Transit and ITE to enhance the competency of ITE students and staff in land transport engineering.

Top photos via SBS Transit