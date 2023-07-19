Back

Sam Smith performing in S'pore on Oct. 24, tickets from S$108

Time to get unholy.

Khine Zin Htet | July 19, 2023, 04:41 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith is coming to Singapore on Oct. 24, 2023.

The Grammy Award-winner is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his "Gloria" tour.

Ticketing

Concert promoter Live Nation announced that tickets, which are priced from S$108, will go on sale from Jul. 27, 10am.

Photo from Live Nation

Presale

Presale access will be given to Live Nation members on Jul. 27 from 10am to 11:59pm.

Free membership signup and access to the presale are available through www.livenation.sg.

General Sale

Meanwhile, the general sale will start on Jul. 28, 10am.

The public can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster's ticketing channels:

Background

The upcoming tour is part of the singer's promotion for their fourth studio album, "Gloria".

Photo from Sam Smith's Instagram

The last time Smith performed in Singapore was in 2018.

The singer serenaded 8,500 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with classic hits like "Stay With Me", "Lay Me Down", and "I'm Not The Only One".

Top photo via Michael Bailey-Gates and Sam Smith's Instagram

US soldier allegedly crossed North Korean border while shouting 'ha ha ha'

Before crossing the border, the soldier spent 2 months in S. Korea detention facility over assault charges.

July 19, 2023, 03:33 PM

'I'm the underdog': Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on running against Tharman & George Goh

He stressed that he is an independent candidate with no political affiliation.

July 19, 2023, 03:11 PM

Aljunied GRC MPs to take turns manning meet-the-people sessions in Serangoon: Sylvia Lim

Arrangements for other duties and ground work are still being discussed.

July 19, 2023, 02:19 PM

Leon Perera & Nicole Seah denied affair when 1st confronted in 'late 2020 or early 2021': Pritam Singh

The affair began after the 2020 General Elections, but stopped some time ago, said Perera and Seah.

July 19, 2023, 02:16 PM

Leon Perera’s letter about his resignation & Pritam Singh’s reply

In full.

July 19, 2023, 02:01 PM

Nicole Seah's resignation letter & Pritam Singh's reply

In full.

July 19, 2023, 01:58 PM

Leon Perera & Nicole Seah resign from the Workers' Party over extramarital affair

Both of them are members of the WP's central executive committee.

July 19, 2023, 01:07 PM

Pritam Singh & WP leaders reportedly knew about Leon Perera & Nicole Seah's alleged affair since 2021

Suspicions about the pair's alleged relations apparently began in 2020.

July 19, 2023, 12:45 PM

Hayao Miyazaki’s mysterious ‘final’ film, 'The Boy and the Heron', released to rave reviews in Japan without marketing

The film relied on one poster as publicity.

July 19, 2023, 12:04 PM

Who is Sybil Lau, the fiancée of presidential hopeful Peter Ng Kok Song?

She manages her family's wealth.

July 19, 2023, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.