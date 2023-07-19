Sam Smith performing in S'pore on Oct. 24, tickets from S$108

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith is coming to Singapore on Oct. 24, 2023.

The Grammy Award-winner is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his "Gloria" tour.

Ticketing

Concert promoter Live Nation announced that tickets, which are priced from S$108, will go on sale from Jul. 27, 10am.

Presale

Presale access will be given to Live Nation members on Jul. 27 from 10am to 11:59pm.

Free membership signup and access to the presale are available through www.livenation.sg.

General Sale

Meanwhile, the general sale will start on Jul. 28, 10am.

The public can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster's ticketing channels:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

SingPost outlets

Background

The upcoming tour is part of the singer's promotion for their fourth studio album, "Gloria".

The last time Smith performed in Singapore was in 2018.

The singer serenaded 8,500 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with classic hits like "Stay With Me", "Lay Me Down", and "I'm Not The Only One".

