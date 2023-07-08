S'porean couple goes on road trip from S'pore to Bangkok in a Maserati

A Singaporean couple recently shared on TikTok their road trip experience driving from Singapore to Bangkok with a Maserati, earning much awe from commenters.

Three days to reach Bangkok

It took TikTok user @xinjiaporean three days to reach Bangkok from Singapore by car. According to Google Maps, the distance between Singapore and Bangkok is roughly 1,948 kilometres.

The TikTok user shared that her husband was the sole driver of the road trip and they stopped every three hours for a short toilet break when travelling from one city to another.

On the first day, the couple took seven hours to reach Hatyai from Singapore by car.

On the second day, they drove from Hatyai to Huahin, which took about nine and a half hours.

On the third day, they drove an additional three and a half hours to reach Bangkok.

Drove to Krabi and Ipoh too

The total distance travelled during their eight nights long road trip was roughly about 4,200km, which used up about 320 litres of fuel.

The TikTok user shared that she and her husband drove to Krabi and Ipoh en route back to Singapore.

"We know there’s many people driving further (much respect to them!) but its an #achievementunlocked & milestone for us. It’s pretty insane and I’m still in disbelief that we made it, but with planning and passion, it’s possible," she said in a caption.

Cost

In a separate video, the TikTok user broke down the total cost of the round-way road trip.

Documents for driving to Thailand and insurance cost a total of RM37 (S$10.71) while a Thai car sticker cost 120 baht (S$4.61).

Fuel cost: RM444 (s$128.52) and 5000 baht (S$192.04).

Toll: 100 baht (s$3.84) and RM168.99 (S$48.92).

They spent a total of S$973.79 on food and S$959.74 on accomodation for eight nights.

Answering questions from viewers

Many commenters said that they "respect" the TikTok user for embarking on the road trip to Bangkok.

The TikTok user also shared some advices for people who wish to embark on similar road trips:

She also suggested that this will not be the last time she and her husband will be embarking on such road trips.

