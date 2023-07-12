Road closures on Jul. 15 & 16 weekend due to NE Show at Padang

A number of roads and lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic this weekend (Jul. 15 and 16) due to the National Education (NE) Show 3.

NE Show 3 will be held at the Padang on Saturday (Jul. 15).

To facilitate the event, the following roads and lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic during the stipulated periods, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Affected roads and lanes

Coleman Lane — between Coleman Street and lamp post 3F — will be converted to a two-way road from 1pm to 3pm and 6:30pm to 8pm on Saturday (Jul. 15).

During the closure, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshalls will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are expected along these roads:

Bayfront Avenue

Beach Road

Bras Basah Road

Collyer Quay

Guillemard Road

Hill Street

Mountbatten Road

North Bridge Road

Raffles Avenue

Raffles Boulevard

Republic Boulevard

Temasek Avenue

Temasek Boulevard

Victoria Street

Motorists are advised to plan their routes early and to avoid these roads.

Members of the public travelling to these affected areas are also strongly encouraged to use public transport, said SPF.

Motorists heading to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bayfront Avenue, Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway should also use an alternate route via Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, SPF said.

Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

During the event, members of the public are also strongly advised to refrain from conducting any aerial activities — such as flying of unmanned aircraft, kite-flying and hoisting of tethered balloon — in the area and the vicinity.

Top images via Google Streetview & NDPeeps/FB.