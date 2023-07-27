Back

Retro pet site Neopets brings back 50+ classic flash games so you can relive your childhood

Happy playing.

Ilyda Chua | July 27, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

Remember Neopets?

If you're a 90's kid, you probably would.

One of the most iconic sites of the early 2000s, the site allowed you to raise virtual pets — Neopets — all while exploring places, participating in events, and playing games.

In flash, of course.

Unfortunately, the site failed to retain its popularity through the 2010s.

And in 2021, Adobe Flash was deleted, putting an end to the 100-odd games in the website's arcade.

Good news however, as of Jul. 25, Neopets is making a comeback. And so are more than 50 of its classic games, in all their former Adobe-Flash-era glory.

Blast from the past

The resurrection comes with the advent of a new leadership team.

In addition to the games, the site has promised "a new era" including bug fixes, new features, and a giveaway contest. (And getting John Legend onboard as a brand ambassador, apparently.)

But for now, here are some of the nostalgic games which are back from the dead:

Faerie Bubbles

Destruct O Match

Ice Cream Machine

Kass Basher

As well of some of the classic quest games, including Illusen's Glade and Jhudora's Bluff.

Now go forth, and Bash that Kass.

Photos via Neopets

