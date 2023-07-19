Rat nibbles on raw chicken in M’sia supermarket, raises concern about food hygiene

There was a furry but unwelcome visitor recently seen in a Malaysian supermarket.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by user @fadhilahmad3031 on Jul. 18, a dark grey rat was seen nibbling at a large piece of raw chicken at an unnamed supermarket in Malaysia.

#tikus #kedaiaceh #fyp #ikuttrend #xyzbca ♬ Stel Kendo Stel Kenceng Jedag Jedug - Rian DTM @fadhilahmad3031 aku lupa nak up video kene stanby dgn nitizen² puaka ni 😂😂 , sepatut aku kene rakam smpi owner kedai melingkup la br nitizen puas hati sedetail² nya kene bg tau ... aku share br korg beringat , video ni pun dh 2,3minggu br aku teringat nak share .. masa aku rakam ada org lain dh bagi tau , ishhhhh mengkome niii kannn, lantak korg la nak kecam ke apa ke yg pntg beringat la membeli lauk basah terdedah ni risiko gini pasti ada tu je yg aku nak smpi kan , kalau aku pntg diri aku tak share g lantak korg laaa yg beli korg yg makan ... #rattatouille

Noting that the video was recorded a few weeks ago, the user reminded others to be wary of what they were buying in supermarkets.

She added that someone else had already reported the rat sighting to the supermarket.

Hungry rat

Perched on the edge of an orange ice box, the rat can be seen reaching out with its tiny paws and helping itself to the chicken.

This went on for at least 40 seconds, before it stopped to chew for a bit.

It then went back to nibbling on the raw chicken, eventually tearing a piece off and disappearing into the gap of the boxes.

The raw chicken on display also appeared to be surrounded by flies.

Netizens disgusted

As of time of writing, the video has garnered more than 126,600 views and 2,600 likes.

Many were appalled at the lack of food hygiene at the setting, pointing out that the rat might be carrying diseases and that it was a “health hazard”.

One commenter pointed out that the ice box should always be closed to prevent animals from entering.

Another said that she would not even buy a food item that was wet and surrounded by flies, so a rat was out of question.

Top images via TikTok/@fadhilahmad3031