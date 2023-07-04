Pretzel Planet at Sengkang Grand Mall closes down after 3 months

Pretzel Planet, a pretzel specialty store at Sengkang Grand Mall, has closed down.

The store announced its closure via an Instagram post dated Jun. 29, without stating its last day of operations, besides saying that “we’ll be back”.

Some commenters were taken by surprise, expressing their sadness at the pretzel store's closure.

Pretzel Planet commenced operations at the new Sengkang Grand Mall on Mar. 18.

A quick search on Google also showed that the store had been listed as "permanently closed".

Pretzel Planet had offered unconventional sweet and savoury pretzel flavours such as Mentaiko, Cookies n Creme and S'more Supreme, priced between S$3.90 and S$5.50.

They also sold grape and lemon slushies, both priced at S$4.

