Back

Pretzel Planet at Sengkang Grand Mall closes down after 3 months

It opened in March 2023.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 04, 2023, 03:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Pretzel Planet, a pretzel specialty store at Sengkang Grand Mall, has closed down.

The store announced its closure via an Instagram post dated Jun. 29, without stating its last day of operations, besides saying that “we’ll be back”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pretzel Planet (@pretzelplanet)

Some commenters were taken by surprise, expressing their sadness at the pretzel store's closure.

Pretzel Planet commenced operations at the new Sengkang Grand Mall on Mar. 18.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pretzel Planet (@pretzelplanet)

A quick search on Google also showed that the store had been listed as "permanently closed".

Menu

Pretzel Planet had offered unconventional sweet and savoury pretzel flavours such as Mentaiko, Cookies n Creme and S'more Supreme, priced between S$3.90 and S$5.50.

They also sold grape and lemon slushies, both priced at S$4.

Related:

Top images via Instagram/@pretzelplanet 

Giant S’pore selling 1kg Seara chicken griller at S$3.80, Jin Huang fragrant rice at S$11.50 & more for yuu members

The usual price is S$5.85 for the former and S$14.15 for the latter.

July 04, 2023, 02:25 PM

S$150m in stamp duty exempted for 250 property transactions per year due to US, Europe FTAs: Lawrence Wong

This was over a 5-year period. Both FTAs were signed before the introduction of the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty.

July 04, 2023, 02:17 PM

Hong Kong police offer bounties of S$172,000 each for 8 activists based overseas

Accused of foreign collusion, subversion and secession.

July 04, 2023, 02:16 PM

S'pore govt does not sell arms to Myanmar, but also does not block legitimate trade: Vivian Balakrishnan

Vivian was answering questions raised in parliament on what action had been taken by the government in relation to the UN report.

July 04, 2023, 01:56 PM

82 victims in S'pore conned by freecycling scams since May 2023, lost S$2,500

They paid for the delivery fee but did not receive the items.

July 04, 2023, 01:15 PM

UOB debit card applications in S'pore & Vietnam up 130% following Taylor Swift presale partnership

More young customers for UOB.

July 04, 2023, 01:09 PM

1.5 million S'poreans getting up to S$700 in cash in August. Check if you're one of them.

Money, money, money.

July 04, 2023, 01:00 PM

'Physically able' elderly should return trays, no enforcement on those with 'genuine difficulties': Grace Fu

Cleaners will help those who genuinely cannot do so.

July 04, 2023, 12:41 PM

Man, in his 20s, apparently ran away & didn't pay S$500 for tattoo done at Far East Plaza studio

Variation of dine and dash.

July 04, 2023, 12:35 PM

No pets allowed on S'pore public transport except guide dogs: Iswaran

A question was raised in Parliament whether there can be a pilot study on allowing pets onto public transport.

July 04, 2023, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.