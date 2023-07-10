Hacker claims to offer stolen Razer data for S$134,800 in cryptocurrency, Razer investigating potential breach

Gaming hardware firm Razer is investigating an alleged data breach after someone offered stolen data on a hackers' forum.

The user in the hacker forum claimed to sell Razer's database, source code, and encryption key.

This news was made known by a tweet from Falcon Feedsio, a free threat intelligence platform built for cyber security researchers and enthusiasts.

A user in the hackers forum claims to be selling the Razer (https://t.co/zx3kFjK1mT) database , source code, encryption key, etc. Razer Gaming firm had a data leak in 2020. The authenticity of the claim has yet to be verified.#USA#Razer #DataBreach #CyberRisk #gaming pic.twitter.com/Y6T1juX2mo — FalconFeedsio (@FalconFeedsio) July 9, 2023

The tweet contained a screenshot of a hackers' forum where one user claimed to offer Razer's data for US$100,000 (S$134,832) in XMR, a form of cryptocurrency.

Falcon Feedsio shared that the authenticity of the claim was unverified.

Razer replied with a tweet, stating they had been made aware of a potential breach and were investigating.

We have been made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating. — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) July 10, 2023

In response to Mothership, a Razer spokesperson said that they were alerted to a potential hack on Jul. 9, 2023, impacting Razer Gold.

"Upon learning about the breach, the team immediately conducted a thorough review of all Razer’s websites and have taken all necessary steps to secure our platforms. Razer is still in the midst of investigations, and we remain committed to ensuring the digital safety and security of all our customers. Once investigations have concluded, Razer anticipates that we will report this matter to the relevant authorities."

Razer also faced a data breach in 2020 where over 100,000 customers' personal data was exposed for close to a month.

Top photos via Unsplash & FalconFeedsio/Twitter