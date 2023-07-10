Back

Hacker claims to offer stolen Razer data for S$134,800 in cryptocurrency, Razer investigating potential breach

Razer also faced a data breach back in 2020.

Hannah Martens | July 10, 2023, 05:11 PM

Gaming hardware firm Razer is investigating an alleged data breach after someone offered stolen data on a hackers' forum.

The user in the hacker forum claimed to sell Razer's database, source code, and encryption key.

This news was made known by a tweet from Falcon Feedsio, a free threat intelligence platform built for cyber security researchers and enthusiasts.

The tweet contained a screenshot of a hackers' forum where one user claimed to offer Razer's data for US$100,000 (S$134,832) in XMR, a form of cryptocurrency.

Photo via Twitter

Falcon Feedsio shared that the authenticity of the claim was unverified.

Razer replied with a tweet, stating they had been made aware of a potential breach and were investigating.

In response to Mothership, a Razer spokesperson said that they were alerted to a potential hack on Jul. 9, 2023, impacting Razer Gold.

"Upon learning about the breach, the team immediately conducted a thorough review of all Razer’s websites and have taken all necessary steps to secure our platforms.

Razer is still in the midst of investigations, and we remain committed to ensuring the digital safety and security of all our customers. Once investigations have concluded, Razer anticipates that we will report this matter to the relevant authorities."

Razer also faced a data breach in 2020 where over 100,000 customers' personal data was exposed for close to a month.

Top photos via Unsplash & FalconFeedsio/Twitter

