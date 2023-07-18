Back

Photos of S'pore taken by migrant workers exhibited at Circle Line's Bayfront MRT station

It will run until Aug. 22.

Joshua Lee | July 18, 2023, 02:35 PM

If you're passing through Bayfront MRT station on the Circle Line, take a moment to enjoy a new photography exhibition organised by SMRT and social enterprise Holdinghands Studio.

The exhibition, which runs from Jul. 17 to Aug. 22, celebrates the talents and contributions of our migrant workers.

Titled, "Singapore: Through the Lens of Our Migrant Workers", the exhibition features 22 photographs depicting Singapore's landmarks, landscapes, and snapshots of daily life.

The photos were taken by migrant workers from various industries, such as domestic work, oil and gas, and healthcare.

Some of them have been working in Singapore for more than 20 years.

Hermie Benemerito and Yuniarti, two of the photographers whose works are featured.

Hermie Benemerito, who has been working in Singapore's healthcare industry for eight years, submitted a photo of a sunset at Raffles Marina.

Describing it as "the best sunset in Singapore", Hermie said he wanted to show it to his children when they come to visit.

Hermie's photo

Another photographer, Yuniarti, submitted a photo of dragon boats at Jurong Lake Gardens.

Yuniarti, who has been working here as a domestic helper for 14 years, likes to photograph Singapore's green spaces.

Yuniarti's photo.

Aside from Bayfront MRT station, the photographs will be displayed in trains and stations on the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines.

SMRT said it envisions its MRT stations as quality public spaces that can support societal causes beyond transportation.

"We are delighted to provide our migrant workers the opportunity to showcase their creativity in our MRT network," said group chief communicatons officer Margaret Teo.

"We hope to create a vibrant and engaging station environment to enhance commuters’ experience, and seek to bring greater value to every community around our stations."

Photographer Rosemarie V Caburnay showing her work at the exhibition.

The founder of Holdinghands Studio Tan Chin Hock said the partnership helps to raise awareness about the stories and contributions of migrant workers in Singapore.

The social enterprise provides free workshops and camera rental to under-resourced communities so that they can have access to photography and cultivate their creative talents.

All images: SMRT

