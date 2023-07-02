People's Park Food Centre reopens with anti-pest improvements after 3 months of closure

People's Park Food Centre in Chinatown has reopened after three months of closure for repairs and redecoration work.

News of its temporary closure was announced in late February by 8World.

Revamped space

According to a Facebook user, the revamped food centre has new lighting, wall tiles and lighter shade floor tiles, brightening up the entire hawker centre.

New ventilation apparatus were also installed, making the place less hot and humid.

The tables and chairs are spaced more widely than before, while walkways between tables appear more spacious.

A giant bird net was laid over the sky wells of the hawker centre, preventing birds from plaguing the food centre.

About 80 per cent of the stalls have resumed operations as of Jul. 1.

Cleanliness was an issue

Previously, diners and hawkers interviewed by 8World expressed that cleanliness was an issue at People's Park Food Centre.

Dim lightings, birds, droppings, and dirty tables and chairs were among the issues raised.

However, efforts have been made to dissuade birds from frequenting the area, including the use of nets and spikes.

Other measures were installed to prevent rodents from getting into food stalls as well, ST reported.

Top image via Ng Chun Kiat/Facebook.