6 dogs from South Korea on euthanasia list can be brought into S'pore to be adopted

Paws for Cause, a rescue group that helps to rehome Singapore Specials, has also been helping to get dogs from South Korea adopted here.

The group's efforts have been well-documented on its Facebook page.

According to Paws for Cause, the dogs in South Korea are on the euthanasia list, which means they have usually exhausted all other avenues to be rescued.

If they have no takers domestically, they will be put down.

Successful adoptions from South Korea

A notice for adoption is usually put up, with a follow-up post a few months later to update the public about the dogs from South Korea that have been successfully brought into Singapore and given forever homes with new owners.

Notice for adoption (Aug. 11, 2022):

Follow-up post (Dec. 21, 2022):

Paws for Cause stated that there are costs involved in bringing the dogs from South Korea into Singapore, which include fees that cover medical checks, vaccinations, microchipping, sterilisation, vet checks, airfares, and quarantine.

The sum involved to cover the logistics of bringing one dog over here can stretch upwards of S$2,000.

The group added in a comment on their latest post that the dogs on the "kill list" have donations to help subsidise costs, effectively bringing down the amount needed to be paid to S$1,500 to S$2,000.

"There will be no further medical or [other] procedures needed upon their arrival," the group added.

Latest batch of dogs from South Korea

In its latest post on July 23, Paws for Cause highlighted six dogs on the kill list which are up for adoption.

The post read:

The dogs on euthanisia list never ends and it never gets easier for us, their rescuers. Once again, we have lovely puppies who through no fault of theirs, ended up on euthanisia list due to overcrowding. Time is running out for them and we are now desperately calling out for good families to consider giving them a home. They are all friendly and innocent beings and they do not deserve to die. They are currently based out in South Korea and inevitable relocation fees apply.

Interested parties can check out the Paws for Cause adoption page.

All media via Paws for Cause