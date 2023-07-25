Rats 'bigger than kittens' infest Pasir Ris Street 21, visit houses on first floor

Residents at Pasir Ris have been dealing with — or rather, tolerating — what seems to be a rat infestation.

The outbreak was said to have occurred between Blocks 273 and 275 of Pasir Ris Street 21.

Four rat holes spotted

When Shin Min Daily News visited the site on Jul. 24, they found three or four rat holes on the grass patch near the blocks.

They reported spotting at least five rats in just 10 minutes, noting that the rodents usually patronised the garbage bin at Block 274 and squeaked occasionally.

A 57-year-old resident told the Chinese paper that the furry guests typically come out to play around 11pm.

He added that their unwanted visits have been taking place for about two years, and that he's even seen some that were larger than kittens.

Which maybe explains why someone's pet cat appeared to ignore the scampering vermin, either because it was nonchalant or afraid, as observed by Shin Min.

The rats appeared to have done some B&E too, as one resident on the first floor revealed that she often heard squeaking at home and "felt like something was running here and there" in her house.

Another resident said that pest control had come by in 2022, but its efforts were were not effective. The resident mused that the rats were spawning too fast.

Brick does the trick...for now

Some people have resorted to covering the rat holes with bricks.

A 50-year-old resident, who told Shin Min that a rat had left its excrement in her abode, said that she's now afraid to open her door and has made an effort to eradicate the rat problem from its source.

"I tried to block the rat hole with bricks, hoping to stop the rats from coming out," she said.

More rats in undesirable places

