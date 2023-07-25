S'pore man issued warning after pet peacock attacked girl, 3, at Serangoon Gardens

The owner of the pet peacock that attacked a three-year-old girl on Nov. 28, 2021, was issued a stern warning.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, administered a stern warning to the 59-year-old man on Jul. 3, 2023, for an offence of negligence concerning his pet peacock, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

According to the police, the man has since given his peacock away and has paid compensation to the victim's family.

Peacock attack left the girl with 3cm stitches

On Nov. 28, 2021, the three-year-old girl was walking with her family along Tavistock Avenue when they spotted a house with a peacock.

The girl's mother, Kris Chan, noted that the gate to the house was "wide open", and the peacock was inside the compound.

However, when the three-year-old stood outside the gate and looked in, the peacock charged out and "aggressively" attacked the child.

The family and the peacock's owner were then locked in a dispute over who should take responsibility for the attack.

After apparently consulting their lawyers and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), the owner maintained he was not at fault as the girl reportedly provoked the peacock by staring at it.

The owner also apparently said he would decide how much to compensate the family after the medical bill has been tallied, if at all.

In Singapore, it is legal to keep up to 10 non-commercial poultry, which includes peacocks.

Family filed a civil suit against the owner

In response to Mothership's queries, Chan shared that she was disappointed with the results since the owner had been issued previous warnings before and that she provided the authorities evidence of other incidents involving multiple other victims prior to her daughter.

"We just hope to close the chapter and move on," she said.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Chan said that her family had to file a civil suit against the owner for him to pay for their daughter's medical fees.

Chan also shared that her now five-year-old daughter has developed a fear of all animals, including dogs, cats and chickens.

When her family visits friends with dogs at home, the dogs need to be muzzled and kept in a separate room.

"She's gradually getting better. We finally started going to the zoo again only this year," Chan said to ST.

