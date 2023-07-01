Nutri-Grade labels from Dec. 30 will show sugar content from toppings in bubble tea: MOH

From Dec. 30, 2023, drinks such as Kopi and toppings sold at bubble tea shops will be required to have Nutri-Grade marks to allow customers to identify drinks that are lower in sugar and saturated fat.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated in a news release on Jun. 30, 2023, that the measures will include:

(i) retail settings such as food and beverage outlets, catering establishments, and digital platforms, and

(ii) non-retail settings such as hotels, workplaces, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, and childcare facilities.

Key features of additional measures

For freshly prepared or existing Nutri-Grade beverages graded "C" or "D", the Nutri-Grade mark must be labelled next to beverages listed for sale, such as on physical or online menus and their point of purchase.

Advertisements promoting the sale of freshly prepared Nutri-Grade beverages graded "D" will be prohibited.

Toppings such as pearls and jellies must also be labelled.

Consumers will be able to identify the toppings that are lower in sugar content by referring to the sugar declaration marks.

New measures to come into effect on Dec. 30, 2023

The extension of the Nutri-Grade measures to freshly prepared beverages and additional standards for existing Nutri-Grade beverages will come into effect on Dec. 30, 2023.

Non-compliance with the measures will be an offence punishable upon conviction with a fine not exceeding $1,000.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Individuals and entities running smaller food businesses are exempted if conditions are met.

Top images via Unsplash & Ministry of Health