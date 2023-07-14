Back

NTUC launches new membership for youths 18 to 25 at S$36 a year to help kickstart their careers

Youths who sign up for the membership can enjoy mentorship and help with career and mental well-being.

Hannah Martens | July 14, 2023, 06:20 PM

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) revealed a new membership targeted explicitly at youths to help kickstart their career.

NTUC launched the new NTUC Starter Membership at NTUC’s annual symposium LIT DISCOvery held on Jul. 14, 2023.

The membership is meant for youths aged 18 to 25 to help them with their career, lifestyle and transitory needs.

The NTUC Starter Membership aims to hit its target of 2,500 sign-ups by the end of 2023.

NTUC Starter Membership made affordable to youths

Guest-of-Honour Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that the NTUC Starter Membership is priced at S$36 annually, which Wong described as "very friendly to young people".

"NTUC itself continues to adapt, innovate and reinvent itself because it wants to maintain its relevance for a changing workforce and to maintain its relevance for the broad base of our society," Wong added.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng shared in his speech that the membership is tailored specifically towards the needs of the youths below 25.

Youths who sign up for the membership can enjoy mentorship and help with career and mental well-being, assisting them to transition from school to the workforce.

Members can also benefit from career programmes under Young NTUC's Learning is Triggered (LIT) series. This platform connects youths with industry professionals and helps youths find resources and job placements.

In addition, members can enjoy discounts at Cathay Cineplexes, SISTIC, NTUC Club, and for upsized coverage of SNACK Insurance products.

NTUC partners with ITE to support youths with career preparation

Ng shared that NTUC has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to provide sector-specific career mentorships, pre-employment workshops and work opportunities.

This partnership will benefit ITE students through career and employment opportunities over the next few years.

Everyone in Singapore has a stake in society: Lawrence Wong

In his speech, Wong highlighted that the government's goal is to ensure everyone in Singapore "feels a stake in our society".

"Whatever the challenges ahead of us, we are all in this together, and we have a stake in Singapore's society and Singapore's success.

At the same time, we also feel a deep sense of duty and obligation to one another because we are all in this together. We move forward as one country."

