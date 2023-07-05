Back

NDP e-coupons: 1-for-1 offers & discounts on food, home appliances & entertainment

How better to celebrate National Day than with a good deal.

Joshua Lee | July 05, 2023, 03:11 PM

Events

National Day is approaching and as part of the celebrations, there is a wide range of offers that everyone can enjoy.

The official NDP 2023 e-coupons site is now live and there are attractive offers on food, entertainment, home appliances and more.

Here's a sampling of what you can find:

Food

Entertainment

Lifestyle

This year, there's an extra location feature that makes it easier for you to find nearby deals:

You can access all the NDP e-coupons here.

Happy National Day.

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

All images: divedeals.sg

