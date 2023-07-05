NDP e-coupons: 1-for-1 offers & discounts on food, home appliances & entertainment

National Day is approaching and as part of the celebrations, there is a wide range of offers that everyone can enjoy.
The official NDP 2023 e-coupons site is now live and there are attractive offers on food, entertainment, home appliances and more.
Here's a sampling of what you can find:
Food
Entertainment
Lifestyle
This year, there's an extra location feature that makes it easier for you to find nearby deals:
You can access all the NDP e-coupons here.
Happy National Day.
All images: divedeals.sg
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.