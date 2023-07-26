S'pore train & bus timings extended on eve of National Day, Aug. 8, 2023

If you're heading out late on the eve of National Day (Aug. 8) and you don't wish to spend a fortune on taking a cab or summon a ride home with an app, then read on.

The operating hours of all train services and selected bus services will be extended, so commuters can stay out late without worrying about affordable transport options home.

Last train timings

Bukit Panjang LRT

Last trains terminate at Bukit Panjang platform 1 at 11:30pm and Bukit Panjang platform 2 at 11:37pm (no extension).

East-West Line

Last trains to Pasir Ris and Tuas Link depart from City Hall at 12:30am.

Circle Line

Last trains depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 11:55pm and HarbourFront at 11:30pm.

Downtown Line

Last trains depart from Bukit Panjang at 12:03am and Expo at 12:04am.

North East Line

Last trains depart from Punggol at 12:02am and Harbourfront at 12:30am.

North-South Line

Last trains to Marina South Pier and Jurong East depart from City Hall at 12:30am.

Punggol LRT

Last train departs from Punggol at 1:08am.

Sengkang LRT

Last train departs from Sengkang at 1:06am

Thomson-East Coast Line

Last trains depart from Gardens by the Bay at 12:25am and Woodlands North at 12:02am.

Last bus timings

Go-Ahead

SBS Transit

SMRT

Tower Transit

You can find more detailed information on the respective operators' websites:

Top photos:Rasheed Kemy on Unsplash, Jeyakumaran Mayooresan on Unsplash