Back

5 locations to catch NDP fireworks in the heartlands on Aug. 9, from 8:15pm

Heartland festivals on Aug. 5-6 will also feature family-friendly activities, sports and live performances.

Daniel Seow | July 11, 2023, 05:18 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

If you'd like to catch fireworks on National Day but are not keen to jostle with the crowds near the Padang or in the Marina Bay area, here are some alternative sites where you can catch a fireworks display on Aug. 9.

Five heartland sites to catch NDP fireworks

Fireworks will be set off at five heartland sites on Aug. 9, 2023:

  • ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre

  • ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre

  • ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre

  • ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre

  • Our Tampines Hub

Here's a handy graphic which illustrates this:

Image from MINDEF.

The fireworks display at these sites will be concurrent with the fireworks medley at the Padang, and they are expected to take place from 8:15pm to 8:25pm.

Do head down early, as these sites will be open to the public from 6:00pm onwards.

Public viewing at these sites will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Singapore flag fly-past

Heartlanders will also be able to catch the Singapore flag being flown past by two Chinook helicopters, on Aug. 9, 2023.

The Singapore flag fly-past will be carried out from about 5:30pm to 6:30pm, via two routes:

    • Western Route - including Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong and West Coast

    • Eastern Route - including Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi, Bedok and Marine Parade

Plane enthusiasts can also look forward to a flypast executed by a formation of 10 aircraft, including six F-16D+ and three F-15SG fighter jets.

From 5:40pm to 6:10pm, they will be flying in the vicinity of five heartland sites: Jurong West, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Tampines and Bedok.

Heartland festivals from Aug. 5 - 6, 2023

During the NDP weekend (Aug. 5-6), there will also be community festivals held at five heartland sites from 4pm to 9pm.

Participants can head down to enjoy a range of programmes and activities, such as:

    • Sport try-outs: Athletics, basketball, floorball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis

    • Experiential activities: Archery, skateboarding, roller skating, Nerf, Zorb ball

    • Family fun activities: Bouncy castles, community mural painting, snack booths

    • Kampung games

    • Live stage performances

The festivals will be held at the same heartland sites for the fireworks display:

  • On Aug. 5 and Aug.6 :ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre and ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre)

  • On Aug. 6 only (Our Tampines Hub)

Admission into the festival sites will be ticketed based on respective site capacities.

More details on tickets to the Heartland Festivals can be found on the NDP website (www.ndp.gov.sg) from Jul. 12, 2023 onwards.

You can also find additional information on the NDP 2023 Heartland Celebrations via the NDP Instagram, and Youtube page.

Top image from Tampines Town Council on Facebook.

Thailand’s Burger King launches 20-slice cheese 'Real Cheese Burger' as Thais love cheese

So cheesy.

July 11, 2023, 06:56 PM

S'pore men's football team not participating in upcoming Asian Games: FAS

The women’s football team, however, will continue to participate in the Asian Games.

July 11, 2023, 06:56 PM

MP Jamus Lim accepts Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's apology over expletive used after his Parliament speech

Speaker called the opposition MP.

July 11, 2023, 06:48 PM

Missing German man in Thailand found dismembered & stuffed into freezer in house

Two foreign nationals are now wanted in relation to his killing.

July 11, 2023, 06:40 PM

S'porean in baju Melayu performs traditional Malay dance in Times Square

Slay.

July 11, 2023, 05:45 PM

New Zealand bans thin plastic bags for fresh produce at supermarkets

Plastic straws, plates, bowls and cutlery are also banned.

July 11, 2023, 05:33 PM

Man, 28, allegedly installed cameras in building toilet to video women in Changi

One out of the five men who will be charged Jul. 12, 2023.

July 11, 2023, 05:30 PM

Taiwan night market food concept at Cineleisure Orchard opening on Jul. 28, 2023

Om nom nom.

July 11, 2023, 05:20 PM

S’porean man, 68, jailed 12 years for raping granddaughter when she was 11

The man forced her granddaughter to perform oral sex on him at a secluded corner of a staircase landing.

July 11, 2023, 05:15 PM

'Harder, better, faster, stronger': NATO leaders meet in Lithuania with Sweden, Ukraine & Asia in mind

NATO has a war on its doorstep but is still concerned about Asia, with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand attending its annual summit.

July 11, 2023, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.