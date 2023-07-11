5 locations to catch NDP fireworks in the heartlands on Aug. 9, from 8:15pm

If you'd like to catch fireworks on National Day but are not keen to jostle with the crowds near the Padang or in the Marina Bay area, here are some alternative sites where you can catch a fireworks display on Aug. 9.

Five heartland sites to catch NDP fireworks

Fireworks will be set off at five heartland sites on Aug. 9, 2023:

ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre

ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre

ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre

ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre

Our Tampines Hub

Here's a handy graphic which illustrates this:

The fireworks display at these sites will be concurrent with the fireworks medley at the Padang, and they are expected to take place from 8:15pm to 8:25pm.

Do head down early, as these sites will be open to the public from 6:00pm onwards.

Public viewing at these sites will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Singapore flag fly-past

Heartlanders will also be able to catch the Singapore flag being flown past by two Chinook helicopters, on Aug. 9, 2023.

The Singapore flag fly-past will be carried out from about 5:30pm to 6:30pm, via two routes:

Western Route - including Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong and West Coast Eastern Route - including Bukit Timah, Toa Payoh, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Sengkang, Punggol, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi, Bedok and Marine Parade



Plane enthusiasts can also look forward to a flypast executed by a formation of 10 aircraft, including six F-16D+ and three F-15SG fighter jets.

From 5:40pm to 6:10pm, they will be flying in the vicinity of five heartland sites: Jurong West, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Tampines and Bedok.

Heartland festivals from Aug. 5 - 6, 2023

During the NDP weekend (Aug. 5-6), there will also be community festivals held at five heartland sites from 4pm to 9pm.

Participants can head down to enjoy a range of programmes and activities, such as:

Sport try-outs: Athletics, basketball, floorball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis Experiential activities: Archery, skateboarding, roller skating, Nerf, Zorb ball Family fun activities: Bouncy castles, community mural painting, snack booths Kampung games Live stage performances



The festivals will be held at the same heartland sites for the fireworks display:

On Aug. 5 and Aug.6 :ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre and ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre)

On Aug. 6 only (Our Tampines Hub)

Admission into the festival sites will be ticketed based on respective site capacities.

More details on tickets to the Heartland Festivals can be found on the NDP website (www.ndp.gov.sg) from Jul. 12, 2023 onwards.

You can also find additional information on the NDP 2023 Heartland Celebrations via the NDP Instagram, and Youtube page.

Top image from Tampines Town Council on Facebook.