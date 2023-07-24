Back

More polling stations to be set up for Presidential Elections 2023

The ELD will increase the number of polling stations to 1,264 from 1,097.

Hannah Martens | July 24, 2023, 01:25 PM

Events

More polling stations will be set up to reduce the number of voters per polling station.

Drawing from the lessons from the 2020 General Elections (2020GE), the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Jul. 24, 2023, key improvements to voting arrangements for the 2023 Presidential Elections (2023PE).

Other than increasing the number of polling stations, polling stations will be equipped with more resources, a new X-Stamp for voting and a more convenient way of checking queues at polling stations.

Postal voting will also be introduced at the 2023PE.

Key improvements for 2023PE

More polling stations

For the upcoming 2023PE, the ELD will increase the number of polling stations to 1,264. This is an increase from 1,097 polling stations during the 2020GE.

With more polling stations, the number of voters allocated to polling stations will reduce from an average of 2,400 voters to 2,150.

Better resources at polling stations

Polling stations will be equipped with more registration and ballot paper counters to reduce voters' waiting times.

Convenient way of checking queue status

On Polling Day, voters can check the status of the queues at polling stations via the VoteQ hyperlink on their ePoll Card and ELD's Voter Services.

Voters can also scan the QR code on their poll cards to check the queue status. Poll cards will be mailed to voters after Nomination Day if the election is contested.

New X-stamp for voting

2020GE introduced the X-pen, a stamp to help voters mark their choice on the ballot papers. ELD noted that while most voters could use the X-pen as a stamp, some thought it was a pen and tried to write a cross with it.

To prevent any confusion, the ELD will introduce a new X-stamp at 2023PE. The new stamp will be wider and more clearly intended to be used as a stamp.

Video by Hannah Martens

Postal voting for overseas Singaporeans

Singaporeans residing overseas and whose names are in the Registers of Electors can register for overseas voting and choose to vote by post or in-person at one of the 10 overseas polling stations.

The 10 overseas polling stations are in New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Canberra and Dubai.

Singaporeans living overseas now qualify for overseas voting as long as they have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days in the three years preceding the date of registration to be an overseas voter.

Registration for overseas voting is currently open and will close on the second day after the Writ of Election is issued.

Registration is available at ELD's Voter Services using Singpass.

For overseas Singaporeans who opt for postal voting, they must ensure the return envelopes containing the marked postal ballot papers reach the custody of the Returning Officer in Singapore no later than 10 days after Polling Day.

Top photos via Google Street View

