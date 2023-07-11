Migrant worker, 35, saves mother-son pair after their SUV falls into Bukit Timah canal

A 35-year-old migrant worker rescued a mother-son pair from a canal in Bukit Timah after their blue SUV collided with a black vehicle on Jul. 9, 2023 and fell into a canal.

Rescued the pair after hearing loud sounds

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the Good Samaritan shared that he arrived at the accident scene after hearing several loud sounds during his lunch break.

At first, he only saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

However, when he walked up closer, he noticed there was another vehicle inside the canal.

"After a woman and a boy exited the vehicle, she asked him nervously whether he was injured. However, the boy appeared to be so shocked that he just stood there without responding," the 35-year-old recounted.

Upon seeing this, the migrant worker jumped into the canal and lifted the boy up before his other colleagues pulled the boy back to the ground, reported Shin Min.

The group of migrant workers also brought a ladder to the scene afterwards, which allowed the woman to climb up to the ground as well.

SUV spun a few rounds after collision before falling into canal

According to a man who identified himself as a relative of the mother, the latter was driving the SUV along Queen's Road when it collided with another vehicle coming from Lutheran Road.

The SUV subsequently spun a few rounds before it broke through the railings and fell into the canal, said the 48-year-old male relative to Shin Min.

Fortunately, the SUV did not flip over when it fell down the canal, and the mother-son pair were conveyed to the hospital without sustaining visible injuries, said the relative.

"Other than suffering from a huge shock, they should be fine. As for the damaged vehicle, [I believe] the insurance company would be compensating for the loss," shared the relative.

According to Shin Min, one part of the canal railing was damaged due to the collision, and the gap had been cordoned off.

The left side of the SUV was severely dented, and its bumper had almost completely fallen off.

Its licence plate had also become detached, and the airbags in the driver's seat and the front passenger's seat were activated.

A broken railing could be seen stuck under the rear wheel of the SUV.

Statement from police & SCDF

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving two cars at the junction of Queens Road and Lutheran Road on Sunday at 12:20pm.

A 42-year-old female driver and her 12-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A 60-year-old female driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

