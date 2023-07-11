Back

Michael Learns To Rock to perform at Our Tampines Hub on Sep. 9, 2023

Still learning.

Belmont Lay | July 11, 2023, 02:28 PM

Get ready to sway gently Tampines because Michael Learns To Rock is going to perform at Our Tampines Hub on Sep. 9, 2023 at 8pm.

The event at the Town Square is by Dementia Singapore and is its first-ever fundraising concert featuring an international act.

The Danish pop rock band was formed in 1988 and achieved success internationally in the 1990s, with hits such as "The Actor", "25 Minutes", "Paint My Love" and "Sleeping Child".

Dementia Singapore said it embarked on this novel fundraising initiative to promote greater inclusiveness and is confident that persons living with dementia, their caregivers and other Singaporeans can enjoy the concert together.

Jason Foo, chief executive of Dementia Singapore, said the Singapore heartlands was chosen to stage the concert so as to highlight the idea of inclusiveness.

Foo added: “It is the sort of music that those in their 40s and 50s are most familiar with. And, coincidentally, these are also the age groups in which we are seeing a rise in young onset dementia cases.”

There will also be a pre-concert carnival held at the concert venue from 10am to 3:30pm that is free for all to attend.

There will be food stalls, rides and other activities.

The carnival, which will be open on the day of the concert, is open to members of Dementia Singapore’s CARA app.

Non-members can sign up for CARA free of charge by downloading the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign up at the entrance of the carnival.

All proceeds from the concert ticket sales will be donated to Dementia Singapore.

Tickets to Michael Learns To Rock Live In Singapore will be available at S$68 (CAT 5), S$88 (CAT 4), S$108 (CAT 3), S$138, and S$168 (CAT 1) via All Access Asia on July 12, from 11am.

Early birds get a 15 per cent discount if they buy their tickets by July 18.

Top photo via concert organiser

