Tourists visiting Melaka tower stuck for 30 minutes at 60m above ground

No injuries were reported.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

36 tourists were trapped for 30 minutes when the 110-metre tall Taming Sari Tower located at Bandar Hilir in Melaka stopped moving.

According to the tower’s chief executive officer Azlan Abidin, the incident took place around 6pm on Jul. 2 when the platform was 60 metres above ground, The Star reported.

Among the 36 tourists, there were eight children, a tourist with disabilities and an elderly person, according to Bernama.

Stopped after two rounds

One of the tourists trapped in the tower, Zuliani Zulkeple, recounted that she was visiting the revolving tower with 13 of her family members.

"The platform did a 360-degree turn twice while at the top before coming to a complete stop. I assumed the platform came to a halt to allow tourists to take pictures.”

She then discovered that the platform halted as a result of a power outage.

Zuliani added that there were some tourists who "experienced shortness of breath" due to the platform having only "one service door and no windows".

Rescued within 30 minutes

A spokesperson for Melaka’s Fire and Rescue Department, Mohd Hanif Mustafa, said that a distress call was received at 5:58pm on Jul. 2, and their personnel reached the scene by 6:05pm, according to Bernama.

The tourists were then rescued from the revolving platform via a supplementary motor.

"Once we got to the bottom, fire personnel had to pry open the door to enable all tourists to leave the platform due to the power outage. We made it out safely at 6.30pm," Zuliani was quoted as saying.

Azlan said that all visitors were rescued within half an hour and there were no injuries reported, according to The Star.

He added the cause for the tower’s technical glitch will be investigated by their relevant team.

Top image via Google Maps - eddi azhari & Joann choo

