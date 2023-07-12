3 free public playgrounds for kids aged 5 to 12 outside Bird Paradise in Mandai

If you haven't been to Bird Paradise, you might not know about a new public space called Mandai Wildlife West.

It is located outside Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild (a new park slated to open in 2024) and is free to visit.

In addition to three nature-themed playgrounds suitable for five to 12-year-olds, there is also a waterfall where visitors can take photos, as well as some food and retail stores.

Forest Stream Trail

The largest of the three play areas is Forest Stream Trail.

It features logs, boats, archways, and rootlike structures inspired by mangrove forests.

Pangolin Hideout

The next play area is inspired by the burrows created by pangolins for sleeping and nesting.

Pangolin Hideout looks like it could be a good spot for a game of catching.

Pangolin Adventure

Another pangolin-themed play area, Pangolin Adventure, can be found at a quieter corner of Mandai Wildlife West.

Waterfall Cavern

A landmark that cannot be missed is the cascading waterfall and plunge pool at the entrance of Mandai Wildlife West.

Make sure to snap a photo with the stunning falls before leaving.

F&B offerings

Mandai Wildlife West also has a range of F&B stores for visitors to grab a bite and rest their legs.

They are all within a short walking distance, and some are right next to the play areas:

Birds of Paradise

Starbucks

A&W

COLLIN'S

Han's Union

Pavilion Banana Leaf

Old Chang Kee Coffee House

Luke's Lobster, Leckerbaer, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse (Opening soon)

There are also two retail stores, UnPackt and Cheers.

Finally, here's a map of the entire space:

All images by Kow Zi Shan unless otherwise stated.