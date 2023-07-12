Back

3 free public playgrounds for kids aged 5 to 12 outside Bird Paradise in Mandai

Fun.

Zi Shan Kow | July 12, 2023, 04:31 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

If you haven't been to Bird Paradise, you might not know about a new public space called Mandai Wildlife West.

It is located outside Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild (a new park slated to open in 2024) and is free to visit.

In addition to three nature-themed playgrounds suitable for five to 12-year-olds, there is also a waterfall where visitors can take photos, as well as some food and retail stores.

Forest Stream Trail

The largest of the three play areas is Forest Stream Trail.

It features logs, boats, archways, and rootlike structures inspired by mangrove forests.

Pangolin Hideout

The next play area is inspired by the burrows created by pangolins for sleeping and nesting.

Pangolin Hideout looks like it could be a good spot for a game of catching.

Pangolin Adventure

Another pangolin-themed play area, Pangolin Adventure, can be found at a quieter corner of Mandai Wildlife West.

Waterfall Cavern

A landmark that cannot be missed is the cascading waterfall and plunge pool at the entrance of Mandai Wildlife West.

Make sure to snap a photo with the stunning falls before leaving.

F&B offerings

Mandai Wildlife West also has a range of F&B stores for visitors to grab a bite and rest their legs.

They are all within a short walking distance, and some are right next to the play areas:

  • Birds of Paradise

  • Starbucks

  • A&W

  • COLLIN'S

  • Han's Union

  • Pavilion Banana Leaf

  • Old Chang Kee Coffee House

  • Luke's Lobster, Leckerbaer, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse (Opening soon)

There are also two retail stores, UnPackt and Cheers.

Finally, here's a map of the entire space:

Image via Mandai.

All images by Kow Zi Shan unless otherwise stated.

S'pore delivery riders, drivers can set up representative bodies to negotiate welfare, contractual terms in 2024

Better representation for platform workers in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 04:01 PM

92-year-old man in Taiwan shoots wife, 77, with shotgun after suspecting her of cheating

Their son called the police upon realising that his father had shot his mother.

July 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

Bvlgari apologises for not labelling Taiwan as Taiwan, China

Bvlgari also said it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

July 12, 2023, 02:55 PM

Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

The 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

July 12, 2023, 02:49 PM

CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

Save money in-game, spend money out of game.

July 12, 2023, 02:34 PM

China lambasts NATO criticism & 'resolutely opposes' eastward movement into Asia-Pacific

It also warned of a "resolute response" if any action jeopardised its interests and rights.

July 12, 2023, 02:12 PM

Black grease & dead fish at Raffles Marina due to Tuas fire run-off, public advised against water sports & fishing for now

NEA will continue monitoring the water quality there.

July 12, 2023, 01:54 PM

S’pore food delivery riders can get free McChicken meal on Jul. 20 at any McDonald's outlet

Free burgerz.

July 12, 2023, 01:47 PM

Thieves smash S'porean family's car window in JB, steal S$165 cash, phone & bag

Please don't leave your valuables in the car.

July 12, 2023, 01:41 PM

Lion City Sailors to replace AS Roma & face Tottenham Hotspur at National Stadium on Jul. 26

AS Roma won't be in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.