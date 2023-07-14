M’sia car seen stuck on Johor bridge meant for pedestrians & motorcycles

Traffic in Malaysia can be bad. However, one particular car driver appeared too eager to use a bridge meant for motorcycles and pedestrians.

In a Facebook video dated Jul. 12 shared by Facebook page Orang Kulai, a car - identified as a Toyota Vios - was seen trying to make its way up the bridge located in Senai, Johor.

The 8-second video was titled “the Taman Aman Senai Utama overpass route. Kulai folks are rarely not great,” according to a translation by World of Buzz.

It showed the car seemingly stuck at the ramp leading up to the bridge.

Some motorcyclists on the bridge were also seen looking down at the car, potentially blocked off their way down.

The clip appeared to be taken from an onlooker in a vehicle.

Reactions

As of time of writing, the video had garnered more than 197,000 views and 1,200 comments.

Some netizens were amused at the car’s antics, while others inserted face-palming stickers.

One said that the car’s driver could have forgotten he was not riding a motorcycle that day.

A commenter also claimed that it was not the first time a car has attempted to use the same bridge.

Top images via Facebook/Orang Kulai (@NuRulHuDa)