Back

M’sia car seen stuck on Johor bridge meant for pedestrians & motorcycles

Please don’t try this, even if you’re rushing.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 14, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Traffic in Malaysia can be bad. However, one particular car driver appeared too eager to use a bridge meant for motorcycles and pedestrians.

In a Facebook video dated Jul. 12 shared by Facebook page Orang Kulai, a car - identified as a Toyota Vios - was seen trying to make its way up the bridge located in Senai, Johor.

The 8-second video was titled “the Taman Aman Senai Utama overpass route. Kulai folks are rarely not great,” according to a translation by World of Buzz.

It showed the car seemingly stuck at the ramp leading up to the bridge.

Clip via Facebook/Orang Kulai (@NuRulHuDa)

Some motorcyclists on the bridge were also seen looking down at the car, potentially blocked off their way down.

The clip appeared to be taken from an onlooker in a vehicle.

Reactions

As of time of writing, the video had garnered more than 197,000 views and 1,200 comments.

Some netizens were amused at the car’s antics, while others inserted face-palming stickers.

One said that the car’s driver could have forgotten he was not riding a motorcycle that day.

A commenter also claimed that it was not the first time a car has attempted to use the same bridge.

Top images via Facebook/Orang Kulai (@NuRulHuDa)

S’pore migrant worker who survived explosion to start primary school in Bangladesh now hopes to expand to secondary

Rahman Mohammad Ataur's school offers an opportunity to underprivileged children in his village to receive an education that they otherwise might not have access to.

July 14, 2023, 05:02 PM

Man in GrabFood rider uniform tries to hit another man along Yishun Ave 2

The man who was being assaulted then followed the man in the GrabFood uniform willingly.

July 14, 2023, 05:00 PM

See Mixue's Snow Kings at new City Hall outlet till Jul. 16, 2023

May the chaos ensue.

July 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

You don’t have to be a student to enjoy a game of netball at Kallang

Sweat it out and have some fun.

July 14, 2023, 04:32 PM

Suspended lawyer M Ravi charged with slapping man, shouting loudly near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

He will return to court on Jul. 28.

July 14, 2023, 04:28 PM

Who is Ong Beng Seng, the S'porean PR billionaire arrested in Iswaran probe?

"If you want to meet him... just head for where the prettiest women are," an acquaintance said of the tycoon in 1989.

July 14, 2023, 04:16 PM

Thieves steal 200kg safe from Bedok temple that contained at least S$3,000 of offerings

Police investigations are underway.

July 14, 2023, 04:01 PM

CPIB probe Iswaran: PAP MPs file Parliament questions following residents' concerns

Other PAP MPs have urged patience and reassured residents.

July 14, 2023, 03:30 PM

Bali to impose S$13.30 tourism tax on foreign visitors from 2024 onwards

The tax will be used for environmental and cultural protection, as well building infrastructure.

July 14, 2023, 02:37 PM

Alice Ho, local actress & qigong advocate, passes away at age 72

You might remember her from local series "Holland V" as the "Beansprout Auntie".

July 14, 2023, 02:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.