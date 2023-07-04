Back

Domestic worker, 22, gets life imprisonment for stabbing S'pore employer's mum-in-law 26 times

She cannot be sentenced to death as she was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

Ruth Chai | July 04, 2023, 08:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 22-year-old Burmese foreign domestic worker in Singapore, who was found guilty of murder by stabbing her employer's elderly mother-in-law 26 times in 2018, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday (Jul. 4).

Zin Mar Nwe, who committed the crime when she was just 17, had stabbed the 70-year-old victim after the latter threatened to send her back to her agent.

Her passport reflected her age as 23 when she arrived in Singapore in January 2018.

However, a bone-age test after the incident revealed that she was only 17 when she committed the offence.

Investigations later revealed that her agent had instructed her to declare her age as 23.

As she was below 18 during the offence, the only sentence available to the court was life imprisonment, as she cannot be sentenced to death.

Under the law, women cannot be caned.

Stabbed victim after victim hit her

The victim was the mother-in-law of Zin Mar Nwe's employer.

Before the incident, the victim had hit the domestic worker while chiding her and threatened to return her to her agent the next day.

Furious, the maid grabbed a knife, approached the victim while watching television, and stabbed her 26 times until she stopped moving.

She retrieved her belongings and went to her maid agency to ask for her passport but could not get it back.

After wandering around, she eventually returned to her agency, where she was arrested.

Partial defence of diminished responsibility rejected

While Zin Mar Nwe admitted to intentionally causing bodily injuries sufficient to cause death, she sought to raise the partial defence of diminished responsibility.

However, Justice Andre Maniam rejected her claim of being in a “dissociative state” during the killing.

This was after Zin Mar Nwe argued that she suffered from mixed anxiety and depressive reaction or adjustment disorder, and depressed mood at the time of the killing.

The judge later rejected the claim.

He stated that Zin Mar Nwe knew what she was doing and could describe the killing vividly to the police.

Zin Mar Nwe also provided inconsistent reports of the incident, omitting certain details to make herself seem less culpable.

The prosecution did not object to a sentence of life imprisonment.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Zin Mar Nwe was seen smiling and chatting with the Burmese interpreter before the start of the hearing.

When the judge asked her to stand up to await judgment, Zin Mar Nwe was visibly anxious and clenched her hands together.

She nodded her head in acknowledgement after the judge handed down his decision.

Related story

Top photo via Mothership

Men can now apply for UOB Lady's Card which can earn 6 miles per dollar

Open to all.

July 05, 2023, 10:16 AM

Cyclist, 64, beats up bus driver, 73, in Chinatown for driving too close to him

The cyclist was arrested.

July 05, 2023, 02:04 AM

Chinese idol Cai Xukun responds to allegation of forcing ex-girlfriend into abortion, denies any wrongdoing

His mother was also accused of hiring a private detective to stalk the woman and installing a pinhole camera at her door illegally.

July 05, 2023, 01:39 AM

2012 Toa Payoh HDB flat sold for record S$1.42 million, most expensive 5-room resale flat

This is the second most expensive HDB resale flat islandwide.

July 04, 2023, 09:16 PM

Luke's Lobster S'pore reduces menu prices up to S$4 to reflect 'current market rates'

Yay for consumers.

July 04, 2023, 07:44 PM

Pop-up maid cafe at SMU on Aug. 26: Prickly maids & butlers will ignore, slap, punish diners

If you're here for a bad time for a good time.

July 04, 2023, 06:49 PM

Tesla to launch in M'sia on July 20, 2023, EVs likely to retail from RM250,000 (S$72,300)

All eyes on the price.

July 04, 2023, 06:40 PM

James Dyson receives Public Service Star at Istana for ‘remarkable contributions’ to S’pore economy

Congratulations.

July 04, 2023, 06:03 PM

Expat, 33, shows via TikTok what living in Sentosa really like, luxuriousness stuns viewers

Atas.

July 04, 2023, 05:51 PM

S'porean man, 35, fined S$3,700 for not updating residential address

He also had outstanding matters with several law enforcement agencies.

July 04, 2023, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.