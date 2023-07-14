Back

Suspended lawyer M Ravi charged with slapping man, shouting loudly near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

He will return to court on Jul. 28.

Syahindah Ishak | July 14, 2023, 04:28 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Suspended lawyer M Ravi, 54, was on Friday (Jul. 14) charged with slapping a man and shouting loudly in the vicinity of Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Ravi was charged with one count each of voluntarily causing hurt and behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

He was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination.

Ravi was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

What allegedly happened

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the alleged incident happened at around 5:30pm on Jul. 12, 2023 near Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Ravi had purportedly slapped another man on his left cheek.

He was also allegedly shouting loudly.

Ravi will return to court on Jul. 28.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of behaving in a disorderly manner in public, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both. Repeat offenders could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Ravi was previously convicted of a similar offence in 2004, according to charge sheets.

Related stories

Top images via TOC Facebook video & Wikimedia Commons.

You don’t have to be a student to enjoy a game of netball at Kallang

Sweat it out and have some fun.

July 14, 2023, 04:32 PM

Who is Ong Beng Seng, the S'porean PR billionaire arrested in Iswaran probe?

"If you want to meet him... just head for where the prettiest women are," an acquaintance said of the tycoon in 1989.

July 14, 2023, 04:16 PM

Thieves steal 200kg safe from Bedok temple that contained at least S$3,000 of offerings

Police investigations are underway.

July 14, 2023, 04:01 PM

CPIB probe Iswaran: PAP MPs file Parliament questions following residents' concerns

Other PAP MPs have urged patience and reassured residents.

July 14, 2023, 03:30 PM

Bali to impose S$13.30 tourism tax on foreign visitors from 2024 onwards

The tax will be used for environmental and cultural protection, as well building infrastructure.

July 14, 2023, 02:37 PM

Alice Ho, local actress & qigong advocate, passes away at age 72

You might remember her from local series "Holland V" as the "Beansprout Auntie".

July 14, 2023, 02:35 PM

Teck Whye man threatens to throw rider's e-bike into bin over spilled drink

Oh no.

July 14, 2023, 02:26 PM

Hyun Bin’s wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds S'pore from Jul. 14 to end-Sep. 2023

Grab your cameras.

July 14, 2023, 12:54 PM

Google's chatbot Bard now live in S'pore, so we asked it weird stuff

When your friends ghost you, Bard will always be there.

July 14, 2023, 12:48 PM

26 errant cyclists in S'pore caught breaching group size rule, each slapped with S$150 fine

A group of 15 cyclists were caught on their way to the dedicated cycling track at West Camp Road.

July 14, 2023, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.