Suspended lawyer M Ravi charged with slapping man, shouting loudly near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

Suspended lawyer M Ravi, 54, was on Friday (Jul. 14) charged with slapping a man and shouting loudly in the vicinity of Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Ravi was charged with one count each of voluntarily causing hurt and behaving in a disorderly manner in public.

He was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination.

Ravi was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

What allegedly happened

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the alleged incident happened at around 5:30pm on Jul. 12, 2023 near Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Ravi had purportedly slapped another man on his left cheek.

He was also allegedly shouting loudly.

Ravi will return to court on Jul. 28.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of behaving in a disorderly manner in public, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both. Repeat offenders could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Ravi was previously convicted of a similar offence in 2004, according to charge sheets.

Top images via TOC Facebook video & Wikimedia Commons.