Luke's Lobster S'pore reduces menu prices up to S$4 to reflect 'current market rates'

Luke's Lobster has made some price adjustments to its menu.

The lobster roll shack has reduced prices across all flavours and shacks since July 3.

According to a press release, Luke's Lobster is able to make these price adjustments by dealing directly with local lobstermen in Maine, U.S.

Cheaper by up to S$4

The Signature Lobster Roll, for example, will cost S$25.50++, down from S$29.50++.

Item Price Signature Lobster Roll S$25.50++ (U.P. S$29.50++) Warm Butter Lobster Roll S$25.50++ (U.P. S$29.50++) Crab Roll S$23.50++ (U.P. S$26.50++) Shrimp Roll S$21.50++ (U.P. S$23.50++) Luke’s Trio S$33.50++ (U.P. S$35.50++) Wasabi Mayo Lobster Roll S$28.50++ (U.P. S$32.50++) Truffle Butter Lobster Roll (*Served Chilled/ Warm) S$30.50++ (U.P. S$34.50++) Crab Grilled Cheese Sandwich S$17.90++ (U.P. S$21.50++) Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich S$18.90++ (U.P. S$19.50++) Clam Chowder S$11.90++ (U.P. S$12.50++) Lobster Bisque S$12.50++ (U.P. S$13.50++)

Last price adjustment in June 2022

The last price adjustment was made in June 2022, which saw an increase in lobster roll prices.

According to Luke's Lobster, this was attributed to Covid-19 challenges in Maine, which caused a significant shortage in Maine lobster supply.

This resulted in a market price increment from June 2021 to May 2023.

Top image from Siti Hawa and @lukeslobstersg on Instagram.