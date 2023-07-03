Back

Lorry driver, 58, suffers suspected stroke in driver's seat in Jurong while ferrying goods from JB to S'pore

He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Ruth Chai | July 03, 2023, 05:45 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While ferrying goods between Johor and Singapore on Jun. 26, a 58-year-old Malaysian lorry driver suffered a suspected stroke and was found unconscious and convulsing in his seat.

He was subsequently warded in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital (NUH).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver had reached Warehouse 37 at Joo Koon Circle, when he lost consciousness and started convulsing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance around 7:50am.

One person was conveyed to NUH.

The man worked for a Malaysian transportation company and delivered goods between Johor Bahru and Singapore every day.

Speaking to Shin Min, the man's eldest daughter told reporters that she received a call from her father's company.

The call mentioned that her father had been admitted to NUH and was in a coma.

The daughter suspected that her father had suffered a stroke.

He had high blood pressure for a long time, she said.

She also saw from a video provided by the company that her father looked unwell when he was reversing his lorry into the unloading bay.

In the video which she showed to reporters, her father could be seen in the driver's seat with his eyes closed and his body twitching uncontrollably.

The unloading area was sloped, and the man had fortunately engaged the handbrake before he fell unconscious.

The daughter mentioned that her father had been working for the same company for about 20 years.

In order to earn an additional RM100 (S$29) handling fee, her father manually unloaded and arranged the goods he ferried by himself, she said.

Top photo via Unsplash and Shin Min 

Wife & I rented Ridout Road property to keep extended family under one roof: Vivian Balakrishnan

S$200,000 has been spent on a variety of improvements to the property, which cannot be recovered once the tenancy expires.

July 03, 2023, 05:40 PM

Commonwealth hawker, 82, maintains S$1 price for her desserts in 2023

Some of her customers have been visiting her for more than 40 years.

July 03, 2023, 04:28 PM

Shanmugam using savings to rent 26 Ridout Road, says he wouldn't have rented on 'current income'

Shanmugam explains why he is renting the Ridout road property and whether he is making money renting out his own property.

July 03, 2023, 03:32 PM

No conflict of interest found in Ridout Road case, public servants to declare State property rentals in the future: SM Teo

Teo stressed that CPIB reports directly to PM Lee, not to the Minister of Home Affairs or to himself as the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

July 03, 2023, 02:55 PM

Chris Evans quits social media temporarily, deactivates his accounts

The star wants to treat himself “to a summer with less screen time”.

July 03, 2023, 02:53 PM

Mr Coconut offering S$8.20 Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake from Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2023

Its first seasonal-exclusive creation.

July 03, 2023, 02:35 PM

Hougang man, 60, arrested after threatening shop assistants with 2 long knives

He took offence after he was asked to clear a pile of clutter in front of the store, and to refrain from smoking there.

July 03, 2023, 02:19 PM

Tourists visiting Melaka tower stuck for 30 minutes at 60m above ground

No injuries were reported.

July 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

SM & JYP Entertainment respond to dating allegations between SNSD's Yoona & 2PM's Junho

No, they are not dating.

July 03, 2023, 02:03 PM

Glenn Yong just good friends with M’sian influencer, clarifies relationship rumours in new song

Now you know.

July 03, 2023, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.