Lorry driver, 58, suffers suspected stroke in driver's seat in Jurong while ferrying goods from JB to S'pore

While ferrying goods between Johor and Singapore on Jun. 26, a 58-year-old Malaysian lorry driver suffered a suspected stroke and was found unconscious and convulsing in his seat.

He was subsequently warded in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital (NUH).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver had reached Warehouse 37 at Joo Koon Circle, when he lost consciousness and started convulsing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance around 7:50am.

One person was conveyed to NUH.

The man worked for a Malaysian transportation company and delivered goods between Johor Bahru and Singapore every day.

Speaking to Shin Min, the man's eldest daughter told reporters that she received a call from her father's company.

The call mentioned that her father had been admitted to NUH and was in a coma.

The daughter suspected that her father had suffered a stroke.

He had high blood pressure for a long time, she said.

She also saw from a video provided by the company that her father looked unwell when he was reversing his lorry into the unloading bay.

In the video which she showed to reporters, her father could be seen in the driver's seat with his eyes closed and his body twitching uncontrollably.

The unloading area was sloped, and the man had fortunately engaged the handbrake before he fell unconscious.

The daughter mentioned that her father had been working for the same company for about 20 years.

In order to earn an additional RM100 (S$29) handling fee, her father manually unloaded and arranged the goods he ferried by himself, she said.

