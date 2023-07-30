Back

Liverpool beat Leicester City 4-0 at S'pore National Stadium with over 28,000 fans in attendance

With this win, the Reds lifted the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

Syahindah Ishak | July 30, 2023, 08:38 PM

Events

Liverpool FC defeated Leicester City 4-0 at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday (Jul. 30).

The match, which kicked off at 5pm, was attended by 28,597 spectators, most of whom donned the red Liverpool jersey.

The Liverpool fans were treated to star-studded appearances as the Reds' starting line-up included fan favourites Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

First half

The first few minutes of the match were pretty even, with both sides quickly having a shot on goal.

Around the 10th minute, Liverpool's Darwin Nunez found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed as he was ruled offside.

The Uruguayan striker redeemed himself around the 27th minute mark when he slotted the ball past Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen.

A few minutes after, Liverpool's Bobby Clark bagged another goal for the Reds, with an assist from Salah.

In the 38th minute, Salah bagged another assist when he a crossed the ball into the box, allowing Diogo Jota to head it into goal.

At half time, the scoreline was 3-0 to Liverpool.

Second half

The second half saw Liverpool making 10 substitutions, including new signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

The stadium also erupted when Liverpool's first-team goalkeeper Alisson Becker came on in the 60th minute.

Three minutes after Alisson was substituted in, his side found their fourth goal thanks to a header from Ben Doak.

Even after two minutes of added time, Leicester could not find the back of the net.

The match ended with a scoreline of 4-0 to Liverpool, and Jota was awarded man of the match.

With this win, Liverpool lifted the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

The Reds will have another game at the National Stadium when they face Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered on Aug. 2.

Top image by Mothership.

