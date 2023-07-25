Back

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk holding S'pore fan meeting on Oct. 4, 2023, tickets from S$128

Khine Zin Htet | July 25, 2023, 08:02 PM

Fans of Korean actor Lee Jong Suk will be able to see him in person during his fan meeting in Singapore on Oct. 4, 2023.

The "Doctor Stranger" and "Pinocchio" actor has been on his "Dear, My With" fan meeting tour since July this year.

Ticketing

Tickets for his fan meeting, which will be held at the Esplanade Theatre, are priced from S$128 to S$248.

They will go on sale from Jul. 27, 10am onwards on Sistic.

Fan Benefits

All ticket buyers will be given an exclusive photo card at the venue.

However, fans will need to buy tickets before 11:59pm on Aug. 31, 2023 to be eligible for a fan benefits draw.

These include a signed poster, an opportunity for a group photo and a goodbye session with the actor.

Selected fans of the benefits will be announced on Sep. 15, 2023.

