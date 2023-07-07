Toa Payoh flat landlord caught on video touching lady tenant's underwear with his body

A police report has been made after a Malaysian woman renting a place to stay in Singapore obtained surveillance camera footage of her landlord entering her room naked while she was away and using her underwear to pleasure himself.

The disturbing act and alleged trespassing was reported by Shin Min Daily News.

What happened

According to the 23-year-old woman, she was renting a room in the third floor flat at Block 251 Kim Keat Link in Toa Payoh with her boyfriend.

She said she was alerted via a notification on her phone at 2:30pm on May 17 that there was a person in her room.

The person in her room, it turned out, was her landlord.

He had allegedly entered her room naked while the tenant was at work, fiddled with her underwear, and even pleasured himself with it.

The woman said: “I was completely shocked and could not stop crying. I could not turn off the video as I had to make a recording as evidence,” she said, according to Shin Min.

Police report made

She went to the police to lodge a report that same evening.

Despite what happened and with proof of the act, the woman's boyfriend said the landlord and his wife were not sorry.

The landlord couple even refused to refund S$1,900 in room deposit, and did not give the tenant their rent for that month back.

The couple have moved out to stay at another place.

Made discovery almost 1 year into rental

The couple have been residing at the unit for close to a year since June 2022.

In total, six people were in the flat: The married Singaporean couple who are the flat owners, as well as another Malaysian couple.

The discovery of the landlord's alleged act was not by chance.

The woman's boyfriend said they were warned about their landlord bringing people to the flat while the tenants were away.

The surveillance camera was installed as a result of this advice.

Following the incident, the woman got rid of all her underwear as she was uncertain which ones were touched by the landlord.

She also washed all her clothes.

Traumatised by what happened, she developed nightmares and felt frightened whenever she met people who looked like her landlord, Shin Min also reported.

Her work deteriorated as she would lose concentration and had to be absent from her job on multiple occasions.

But she has been making progress with her recovery after seeking professional help.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News