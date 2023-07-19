Back

26 men taken to hospital after 3 lorries collide on Kranji Expressway

Two of the lorries were ferrying migrant worker.

Belmont Lay | July 19, 2023, 01:10 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

An accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway (KJE) on July 18 morning resulted in 26 men being conveyed conscious to three hospitals -- 12 to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, six to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and eight to National University Hospital.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 7:10am.

The accident occurred near the Choa Chu Kang Way flyover in the direction towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

Two of the lorries were ferrying migrant workers, Shin Min Daily News reported, with one worker given oxygen.

Many of the workers suffered minor injuries.

A few men were lying down attended to by SCDF personnel at the back of one of the lorries.

One lorry had a smashed windscreen.

The SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue two people trapped in the front passenger seat of a lorry.

@alexkutty117

Today BKE accident please drive carefully 🙏🙏🙏

♬ original sound - Alex kutty O+ve🩸

Top photos via

Woman drops iPhone 14 Pro Max in Orchard, tracks it down & chases after moving Mercedes

She refused to give up.

July 18, 2023, 07:17 PM

Firsthand: US woman, 55, searching for long-lost S'porean pen pal, 56, reconnects with him after 30 years

A happy ending to this.

July 18, 2023, 07:11 PM

10 picnic essentials for a hassle-free fireworks watching session with bae this NDP season

Love is in the air.

July 18, 2023, 06:50 PM

13 WP top leaders, including Low Thia Khiang, hold 2-hour emergency meeting till close to midnight at Geylang HQ

Secretary-general Pritam Singh said an announcement will be made in due course.

July 18, 2023, 06:34 PM

Kembangan residents react to Tan Chuan-Jin's shock resignation

While disappointed by the news, they felt he had served the needs of the residents in Kembangan-Chai Chee well.

July 18, 2023, 06:20 PM

Get the gang to Wolfgang’s for lunch & have a fantas-steak experience like no other

A cut above the rest.

July 18, 2023, 05:55 PM

Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet opening shop in Orchard, 1st outlet in Asia

Coming soon in September.

July 18, 2023, 05:21 PM

Presidential hopeful George Goh says young people want fairness, doesn't think a 2011-style vote split will repeat

George Goh thinks we won't see a repeat of 2011.

July 18, 2023, 04:53 PM

S'pore YouTuber rates 16 different Hokkien Mee & develops nifty spreadsheet

Dedication.

July 18, 2023, 03:53 PM

China students find suspected condom in food, school says it's duck's eyeball membrane

Not again.

July 18, 2023, 03:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.