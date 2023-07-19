26 men taken to hospital after 3 lorries collide on Kranji Expressway

An accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway (KJE) on July 18 morning resulted in 26 men being conveyed conscious to three hospitals -- 12 to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, six to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and eight to National University Hospital.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 7:10am.

The accident occurred near the Choa Chu Kang Way flyover in the direction towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

Two of the lorries were ferrying migrant workers, Shin Min Daily News reported, with one worker given oxygen.

Many of the workers suffered minor injuries.

A few men were lying down attended to by SCDF personnel at the back of one of the lorries.

One lorry had a smashed windscreen.

The SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue two people trapped in the front passenger seat of a lorry.

