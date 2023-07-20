10 lorry passengers & female car passenger, 23, sent to hospital after KPE accident

An accident involving a car and a lorry on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday morning resulted in 11 people being brought to the hospital, including 10 passengers from the lorry.

Those conveyed to hospital were aged between 22 and 42, as well as a 23-year-old female car passenger.

Police confirmed with Mothership that the accident took place on July 19 at about 7:45am, along the KPE towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE), before the Buangkok exit.

Accident left car lying on its side

A Mothership reader travelling along the KPE also shared some pictures of the aftermath of the accident, where police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel had arrived at the scene.

A car was also seen lying on its side.

SCDF said 11 people in total were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Five persons were brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, another five persons to Changi General Hospital and the last person ended up in Sengkang General Hospital.

Police stated that the road traffic accident involved a car and a lorry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

All pictures courtesy of Mothership reader.