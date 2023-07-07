Klook offering 2 Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets & 1-night hotel stay from S$542

As many prepare to try one last time to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore, Klook announced the release of two packages for Swifties.

With prices starting from S$542, the package includes two tickets from any category, ranging from Category 6 to VIP 1, and a night in a four-star hotel fixed-dated standard room.

The second package, which starts from S$716, offers two concert tickers from Category 6 to VIP 1 and a night in a five-star hotel in a fixed-dated standard hotel room.

The most expensive cost for a four-star hotel package is S$3,344, while the most expensive package for a five-star hotel costs S$4,997.

How to book

To book, fans need to select their preferred show date and ticket category.

Tickets are capped at four per user, and Klook users need to have a valid Tickermaster account.

Fans must use a Ticketmaster registered email account to receive the order confirmation.

Next, they have to choose their selected hotel property and will receive their booking confirmation upon successful booking.

These packages are only available on the Klook App.

The packages go on sale on the Klook App on Jul. 7, 2023.

Top photos via Klook and Taylor Swift/Instagram