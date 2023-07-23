Preview of Kim Lim's lavish birthday party in Bangkok: a garden reception & candlelight banquet

Singapore billionaire heiress Kim Lim is once again going all out for her birthday bash on Jul. 23.

Held at Capella Bangkok, the preview of her birthday party was teased by fellow attendees as well as the event planner Lelian Chew in their Instagram stories.

The set-up features an indoor venue with a full ceiling of fairy lights, numerous white chairs lined up as well as long tables with candles.

The bash also includes an outdoor garden reception, with pink flowers and the large letters of Lim's name spread out across the space.

Lim also appears to be dressed in a light pink and feathered Valentino fit.

The heirness turned 32 on Jul. 21. Numerous influencers and celebrities are expected to attend her lavish birthday bash.

She earlier threw a smaller scale birthday celebration for her 6-year-old son, Kyden, whose birthday fell on Jul. 18.

She earlier divorced her ex-husband Leslie Leow in February 2023, after eight months of divorce proceedings.

More Kim Lim stuff:

Top images via Instagram (@newnorathep & @harpersbazaarsg)