Back

Preview of Kim Lim's lavish birthday party in Bangkok: a garden reception & candlelight banquet

Very glamorous.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 23, 2023, 08:01 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Singapore billionaire heiress Kim Lim is once again going all out for her birthday bash on Jul. 23.

Held at Capella Bangkok, the preview of her birthday party was teased by fellow attendees as well as the event planner Lelian Chew in their Instagram stories.

Screenshot via Instagram/@lelianchew

Screenshot via Instagram/@lelianchew

The set-up features an indoor venue with a full ceiling of fairy lights, numerous white chairs lined up as well as long tables with candles.

Screenshot via Instagram/@newnorathep

Screenshot via Instagram/@newnorathep

The bash also includes an outdoor garden reception, with pink flowers and the large letters of Lim's name spread out across the space.

Screenshot via Instagram/@newnorathep

Lim also appears to be dressed in a light pink and feathered Valentino fit.

Screenshot via Instagram/@harpersbazaarsg

The heirness turned 32 on Jul. 21. Numerous influencers and celebrities are expected to attend her lavish birthday bash.

She earlier threw a smaller scale birthday celebration for her 6-year-old son, Kyden, whose birthday fell on Jul. 18.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

She earlier divorced her ex-husband Leslie Leow in February 2023, after eight months of divorce proceedings.

More Kim Lim stuff:

Top images via Instagram (@newnorathep & @harpersbazaarsg)

UK man flies 10,000km to watch football match at Our Tampines Hub, calls it 'world's weirdest stadium'

It's a good weird.

July 24, 2023, 10:31 AM

PM Lee urges S'poreans not to respond to online fake ads using his image

PM Lee said that he was made aware of the recent rise in scams and fake ads featuring his face by "alert Singaporeans" who wrote in.

July 23, 2023, 06:32 PM

Recent political scandals erode trust & affect international view of S'pore: PSP's Tan Cheng Bock

The PSP Chairman was on his first walkabout since recovering from Covid-19 last month.

July 23, 2023, 06:08 PM

Chinese ambassador to S’pore stepping down end Jul. 2023, to be promoted to deputy minister: Zaobao

She will be promoted to a new position in China.

July 23, 2023, 05:50 PM

A 'harrowing week for the Workers' Party': MP Gerald Giam after Aljunied GRC team's walkabout in Leon Perera's ward

Both Giam and Pritam Singh shared how all Serangoon residents in Aljunied GRC will continue to be well looked after.

July 23, 2023, 05:42 PM

Rare sighting of endangered Malayan tapir in Punggol

NParks has deployed staff members on the ground to monitor the situation.

July 23, 2023, 04:30 PM

S’pore Law Society elects Jason Chan as new president after Adrian Tan's passing

His term will last till Dec. 31.

July 23, 2023, 04:11 PM

Loh Kean Yew clinches 2nd place in Korea Open, with narrow final loss to Anders Antonsen

He lost with a scoreline of 21-19 in the last game of the finals.

July 23, 2023, 02:50 PM

The Kid Laroi sings in hotel bar for fans after Good Vibes Festival in M'sia cancelled

Respect.

July 23, 2023, 02:45 PM

Mental health 'one of the secrets to S'pore's future success': presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Mental health will raise the productivity of Singaporeans because they would not be so stressed and would approach their work with attention, said Ng.

July 23, 2023, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.