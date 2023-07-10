Back

Johor Crown Prince visiting S'pore, will meet with PM Lee, Vivian & establish annual S'pore-Johor football match

The prince is visiting for tea, dinner, and to set up a football match.

Tan Min-Wei | July 10, 2023, 05:48 PM

Events

The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will be visiting Singapore from July 10 -12.

He will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Singapore Vs Johor

Tunku Ismail will also be meeting with Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong, to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Football Association of Singapore and the Johor Football Association.

The MOU is on cooperation in football development, and will establish an annual football cup match between Singapore and Johor Selection teams from 2024 onwards.

Ismail owns the Johor Southern Tigers football club, and under his leadership, the club has experienced an unprecedented run of success, winning the Malaysian Super League every year since 2014.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@hrhcrownprinceofjohor)

Coincidentally, the last team to have won the MSL other than Johor was actually Singapore's Lions XII.

Tea time

Ismail will be accompanied by his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam, and will be attending a dinner hosted in their honour by Vivian and his wife.

Ismail will also meet with PM Lee for tea.

Ismail will also be hosted by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad on a tour of the Singapore Armed Forces Commandos.

This is in addition to a tour of Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, hosted by Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang.

Ismail acted as regent of his father the Sultan of Johor for about a month in 2022, while the Sultan took a month-long break from ruling the state.

The crown prince and his father are active voices in state affairs, fiercely protecting what they see as Johor's interests.

Top image by HRH Crown Prince of Johor/Facebook

