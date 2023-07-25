Back

M'sia football fan alleges he was assaulted by Johor Military Force personnel during FA Cup final

The case is under investigation.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

A man, 30, who was watching the FA Cup final at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium claimed that he was assaulted by personnel from the Johor Military Force (JMF).

The JMF is an independent military force of Johor and the private royal guard of the Sultan of Johor in Malaysia.

They are tasked with the protection of the royal family as well as cooperating with the Malaysian Armed Forces during emergencies or armed conflict.

Captured on video

The incident allegedly took place on Jul. 22, during the match between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City, Malay Mail reported.

It was also captured in a Facebook video uploaded by a user called Makcik Kiah, which has garnered more than 1.3 million views and 11,300 likes.

The clip first showed JMF members speaking to a group of spectators, presumably to single out the man in the crowd.

They then aggressively approached a few men at another section of the stand and hauled them out of their seats, leading to a small scuffle.

Several images and videos of the incident have also emerged on social media.

Sustained injuries

One of the alleged victims lodged the police report at 11:50am on Jul. 23, according to Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nan manjoi1 (@nan_manjoi1_8715)

The man claimed that he was injured by JMF personnel and is now hospitalised at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) in Kuala Lumpur.

A doctor confirmed that the man “suffered a broken nose, bleeding in the head and right eye as well as bruises all over the body,” according to the police statement’s translation by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing serious injury by using a weapon or dangerous object.

Rahmat also appealed for witnesses to come forward with information to assist investigations by the district police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Top images via Twitter/@nanmanjoi8715 & Facebook/Makcik Kiah

